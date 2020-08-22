Where's Joe? Montana Democrats go their own way

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Democratic national convention played out over four days last week, it seemed as though Joe Biden’s face was everywhere Democrats congregated.

Except in Montana, where trying to find mention of the presidential nominee is akin to the 1980s children’s geography game show, "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?"

While the state’s GOP candidates proudly tout their lockstep positions with those of President Donald Trump — check out the homepage on U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ campaign website — the Democratic presidential nominee is conspicuously absent from the messaging by his party’s candidates.

The website for Gov. Steve Bullock, the Democrat running against Daines in a U.S. Senate race deemed one of the hardest-fought in the nation, features, well, Bullock.

Biden is likewise nonexistent on the campaign site for Mike Cooney, the lieutenant governor seeking to ascend to the state’s top spot and continue 16 years of Democratic occupation of the big corner office in the Capitol.

Meanwhile, the site for Cooney’s Republican opponent in the gubernatorial race, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, invites people to click on “Standing With Trump.”