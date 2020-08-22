Where's Joe? Montana Democrats go their own way

As the Democratic national convention played out over four days last week, it seemed as though Joe Biden’s face was everywhere Democrats congregated.
Except in Montana, where trying to find mention of the presidential nominee is akin to the 1980s children’s geography game show, "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?"
While the state’s GOP candidates proudly tout their lockstep positions with those of President Donald Trump — check out the homepage on U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ campaign website — the Democratic presidential nominee is conspicuously absent from the messaging by his party’s candidates.
The website for Gov. Steve Bullock, the Democrat running against Daines in a U.S. Senate race deemed one of the hardest-fought in the nation, features, well, Bullock.
Biden is likewise nonexistent on the campaign site for Mike Cooney, the lieutenant governor seeking to ascend to the state’s top spot and continue 16 years of Democratic occupation of the big corner office in the Capitol.
Meanwhile, the site for Cooney’s Republican opponent in the gubernatorial race, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, invites people to click on “Standing With Trump.”
Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who seeks the congressional seat Gianforte is vacating, displays both photo and video images of himself with Trump on his site, as well as the president's endorsement.
Democratic congressional candidate Kathleen Williams? No Joe.
“Democrats are focused on lifting up Montana families, addressing the challenges we all face, and bringing more opportunity and prosperity to all who strive for it,” said Sandi Luckey, Montana Democratic Party executive director. “That starts with electing Montana-focused candidates from the bottom of the ticket to the top.”
That’s one explanation.
Here’s another:
Trump crushed Hillary Clinton by 20 percentage points in Montana in 2016. Bullock, seeking his second term as governor that year, defeated Gianforte by 4 percentage points to continue Montana’s ticket-splitting reputation.
“Generally, statewide Democratic candidates need to run ahead of presidential candidates to win in Montana,” said Jeremy Johnson, associate professor of political science at Carroll College. “Montana Democrats have tried to emphasize local issues for years now and don’t really focus on presidential candidates.”
A Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won in Montana since Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992, and then only because Independent candidate Ross Perot split the ticket.
That’s why Montana’s GOP candidates welcomed Trump’s four visits here to campaign on their behalf in 2016 (Gianforte won his congressional race, but incumbent Sen. Tester defeated Rosendale), while Hillary Clinton made herself scarce, although her husband, former President Bill Clinton, campaigned for her.
Montana Democrats’ 2016 ghosting of Clinton is similar today’s silence on Biden, Johnson said, and the opposite of the Trump love-fest.
Julia Doyle, Daines’ campaign director, said the senator is proud to stand with Trump “and his agenda of creating jobs, protecting our Second Amendment and securing our borders."
The love goes both ways, with Trump frequently tweeting out praise for the senator. Daines, he tweeted last week, “is doing a tremendous job for the people of Montana!”
Trump said Daines “protects the Montana way of life” — feel-good territory Democrats also claim as their purview — and took a shot at Bullock, saying he’d be “an absolute horror for Montana.”
As a Republican incumbent in a year with a Republican president running for re-election, Daines should be a shoo-in. But the nonpartisan Cook Political Report switched its prognostication on Montana’s Senate race from "leans Republican" to a toss-up in June.
A similar dynamic in other tight races around the country has led some Republicans to cautiously distance themselves from Trump.
The Republican Party has “tethered itself” to Trump, which given the president's tumbling poll numbers "may not be as helpful as it was several years ago,” Johnson said.
So other incumbent Republican senators deemed embattled by the Cook report, such as Iowa’s Joni Ernst, Colorado’s Cory Gardner and Maine’s Susan Collins, have largely Trump-free sites. Georgia’s David Perdue has a small photo of himself with Trump and several others, but nobody outdoes Daines, whose entire campaign homepage features an exuberant image of himself and Trump at one of the Montana rallies.
Which probably won’t hurt Daines the way it might in states with large suburban areas, like Pennsylvania, Johnson said. U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Pennsylvania Democrat elected in 2018 to represent a Pittsburgh-area district that voted for Trump, endorsed Biden back in January.
So expect to see plenty of references to Trump, and maybe even the president himself, in Montana. Just don't go looking for Joe.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!