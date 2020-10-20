Whitefish nursing home sued for negligence in COVID deaths

Tuesday's lawsuit draws on that report, as well as a Focused Infection Control Survey conducted in May, which determined "that Whitefish Care and Rehab had not implemented the CMS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended practices to prepare for COVID-19," according to the lawsuit. Since late August, at least 75% of the facility's residents have contracted the virus, the suit states.

The first positive case in the facility came on Aug. 12, according to the lawsuit.

Johnson, one of the dead residents represented in the lawsuit, entered the facility in June and was scheduled to be a there only three months, according to court filings.

"From the date of his admission, his children watched their father grow progressively thin, pale and ultimately to become cognitively unresponsive," attorneys for Johnson's family wrote.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 25. On Sept. 7, one day before his family was set to remove him from the facility, Johnson died from COVID-19-related complications, the suit states.