There’s a — wait for it — winter weather advisory in effect for the areas of Glacier National Park where the Howe Ridge and Boundary fires are burning.
As in, a chance of anywhere from 2 inches to 8 inches of snow above 6,000 feet, and rain below.
Can we say season-ending event?
Not according to Sunday’s update on the nearly 12,500-acre Howe Ridge fire that’s been burning since an Aug. 11 lightning strike, and that has forced the closure of the Lake McDonald Lodge and the Going-to-the-Sun Road from near Apgar to Logan Pass.
“This will give firefighters a welcome reprieve from hot and dry conditions and time to plan for future firefighting efforts, but is not expected to extinguish the fire,” according to Sunday’s update from the National Park Service.
Likewise, a Sunday afternoon release from Parks Canada on the Boundary fire noted that “this weather change may limit the spread of the fire but will not extinguish the fire.”
Although the Boundary fire is burning in Glacier National Park, it has spurred the closure of all of Alberta’s Waterton Lakes National Park with the exception of Waterton Townsite, Highway 5/6 including the entrance to the townsite, and the Chief Mountain Highway.
While neither fire grew appreciably on Sunday, the Howe Ridge fire is only 10 percent contained, and the 2,125-acre Boundary fire is still termed “out of control.”
At least all that rain and snow will scrub the air free of the smoke that’s doing its choking best to ruin what’s left of our summer, right?
Probably not.
On Sunday the state Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert for Flathead, Glacier, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders counties, in effect until 10 a.m Monday. But the alert noted that air quality likely will see some improvement starting Sunday evening.
Late Sunday afternoon, air quality in Libby and Thompson Falls was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups, and air quality was moderate in the Flathead.
Ready for some good news?
The Missoula area — including Frenchtown and Seeley Lake — saw good air quality, meaning that the gray stuff overhead was just regular old clouds.
Finally, if you’re driving in those high-altitude areas of Glacier, please re-familiarize yourself with winter driving conditions. Sunday night’s advisory, according to the National Weather Service, “means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”