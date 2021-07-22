Wildfire smoke drives people in low-vaccinated areas indoors, raising outbreak fears

"My daughter and I are still masked because she's not vaccinated," Kors said.

She said that until her daughter, who's under 12 years old, becomes eligible for her shot, her family will continue to distance from others when they're out. However, health officials worry that not everyone seeking out smoke-free activities indoors this summer will take the same precautions if they are unvaccinated.

To the north in Flathead County, Joe Russell, the county health officer, said he's tracking a roughly 50% increase in covid cases over the past two weeks, mostly from unvaccinated people catching the virus at events.

"These are activities that are happening specific to events or settings, and they are indoors," he explained.

Russell said his team is more closely investigating new clusters to see if people went inside to escape heat and smoke. About 6 of 10 county residents who are eligible for covid vaccines have not gotten them, and Russell is worried these large clusters could get worse if more people gather indoors.

The dangers of the pandemic appear to have waned in people's minds as they gather in indoor public spaces, many of which dropped masking and physical distancing requirements earlier this year.