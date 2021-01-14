Wind storm leaves lots of clean-up chores

Missoula Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Specialist Marie Anderson said city crews responded to 20 different tree sites for fallen or damaged trees. Anderson is a qualified tree risk assessor and was in charge of assessing damage after a tree fell as well as predicting whether a tree was about to fall.

She was standing and inspecting a tree Wednesday as it started to fail before her eyes, she said.

“That was kind of a one-in-a-million moment,” Anderson said.

It was a unique day overall, Anderson said. It was unusual to see this many tree falls when winds were under 40 miles per hour for most of the day, she said. Several of the trees were Colorado blue spruce, which are notorious for having short, shallow rot systems, which is why the city doesn’t approve them for planting along streets anymore, Anderson said. The trees were popular in the 1970s and 1980s because of their blue color.

One of the city’s 31,000 trees was removed due to the wind event. The more than 100-year-old Norway maple was about 50 feet tall and was damaged when it was hit by a falling Colorado blue spruce.