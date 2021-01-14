Wind storm leaves lots of clean-up chores

Trees toppled Wednesday throughout Missoula and western Montana due to three factors: a large wind storm, sodden soil and no leaves to shelter trees from the blows.
NorthWestern Energy in Missoula worked through the night to restore power to areas of the city, said Jo Dee Black, a public relations specialist for the company. Missoula Electric Cooperative General Manager Mark Hayden said none of the areas the co-op serves were spared from the storm.
“It was the most significant wind event in my 12 years at the co-op,” Hayden said.
A large number of his crews were up Highway 83 near the Condon area repairing lines north of Seeley Lake.
NorthWestern Energy acknowledged while power outages hit Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, “the most impact occurred west of Missoula in small towns in that area, where about 6,000 NorthWestern Energy customers had outages that lasted several hours Wednesday,” Black said.
NorthWestern Energy also had a lot of outage reports just east of Missoula in Bonner. Tree and debris in power lines and other wind-caused damage created the outages and affected several hundred customers. However the power was down for less than two hours.
Treasure State Tree Service said it received 17 calls about tree removal needs on Wednesday. For comparison, between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 the company received just four calls total. Since the wind event Wednesday, the company got five calls about fallen trees resting on houses.
Missoula Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Specialist Marie Anderson said city crews responded to 20 different tree sites for fallen or damaged trees. Anderson is a qualified tree risk assessor and was in charge of assessing damage after a tree fell as well as predicting whether a tree was about to fall.
She was standing and inspecting a tree Wednesday as it started to fail before her eyes, she said.
“That was kind of a one-in-a-million moment,” Anderson said.
It was a unique day overall, Anderson said. It was unusual to see this many tree falls when winds were under 40 miles per hour for most of the day, she said. Several of the trees were Colorado blue spruce, which are notorious for having short, shallow rot systems, which is why the city doesn’t approve them for planting along streets anymore, Anderson said. The trees were popular in the 1970s and 1980s because of their blue color.
One of the city’s 31,000 trees was removed due to the wind event. The more than 100-year-old Norway maple was about 50 feet tall and was damaged when it was hit by a falling Colorado blue spruce.
In its lifetime, the maple sequestered more than 234 pounds of carbon dioxide, Anderson said. Whether the tree will be replaced is determined by a number of factors, including where utilities are in relation to the tree and if the property owner adjacent to the tree will agree to water it and protect it from animals such as deer.
Every spring the parks department replants trees and property owners interested in having the city plant a tree in a boulevard near their property can always reach out to the department at citytrees@ci.missoula.mt.us.