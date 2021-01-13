Wind storm rips into Missoula

A wind storm on Wednesday morning toppled trees across streets in central Missoula as a National Weather Service sensor recorded gusts of 125 mph on Mount Sentinel.

Police and fire officials asked Missoulians to stay away from the vicinity of McLeod and Higgins avenues at noon due to falling trees. At least three massive evergreens had toppled near the intersection and several other trees appeared at risk of falling, according to Missoula Fire Department firefighter Casey Scott.

At least one car was crushed by a falling tree in that area. NorthWestern Energy crews were trying to turn off power where live wires had been broken by trees.

Several more large spruce trees fell at the intersection of Gerald and Keith avenues, including on the University of Montana president's residence at 132 Gerald Avenue.

Missoula City Urban Forestry Specialist Marie Anderson said she had mobilized her arborists early on Wednesday as reports of the storm's potential mounted.

Anderson mobilized on Wednesday after learning the winds were blowing faster than 30 mph.

"I follow the wind tunneling," she, said, adding that once sustained gusts top 30 mph, she can expect trees to start falling.

That, coupled with extensive rains Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, saturated the soil that holds the trees' roots down. January's unusually warm weather left the ground unfrozen, making it even more likely that shallow-rooted spruce trees would be vulnerable to the wind.

