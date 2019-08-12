Lake County authorities rescued six boaters from Flathead Lake on Saturday evening.
According to Lake County Search and Rescue's Facebook page, a shift in winds caused five sailboats to crash into the rocks on Bull Island, at the entrance to Polson Bay.
Boats from Lake County Search and Rescue and the Lake County Sheriff's Office dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. The crashed sailboats were carrying a total of six people and one dog.
"All occupants had life jackets available, only some were not wearing them," the Facebook post stated. "One boat had a small electrical fire that was put out within minutes. Two of the other boats were banked and flipped over into the trees."
All the boaters and the dog were picked up and taken to S&K Marina. The only injury was a possible sprain to one person's hand; the person refused medical treatment. The boats were left on the shoreline for the owners to inspect the damage; an update on their condition was not immediately available.
On Monday, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell urged boaters to check and heed wind advisories before setting out on Flathead Lake.
"They need to be really cautious," he said. "That lake gets very dangerous, very quick."