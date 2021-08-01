Winds push fire to edge of Flathead Lake, force evacuations

Heavy winds Saturday night pushed a wildfire across Highway 35 to the shore of Flathead Lake, triggering predawn evacuations Sunday of cabins along Finley Point.
The Boulder 2700 Fire has burned about 1,100 acres along the lake east of Polson. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation listed it as human-caused on Sunday.
"It was 90 degrees at 4 a.m. last night," Confederated Salish and Kootenai Fire Information Officer C.T. Camel said of the field conditions. "It was burning like it was daytime."
At least 15 homes and five outbuildings were burned Saturday night, but no one was injured despite the nighttime evacuation effort. Camel said firefighters were able to save a few buildings as they confronted the rapidly growing fire in the dark, but most had to retreat for safety until daylight returned.
Several residents of Finley Point reported the fire burning in the timbered ridges above Highway 35 early Saturday morning. A squadron of retardant and water-scooping airplanes and helicopters with water buckets appeared to have the fire suppressed by Saturday afternoon. The fire had burned about 76 acres at that point.
Fire managers issued some preliminary evacuation orders on Saturday, but lifted them Saturday afternoon as the blaze appeared nearing control. However, downslope winds picked up around 8 p.m. and shifted from the north to blow straight down the hillside west toward the lake.
“We saw the flames start again,” Finley Point cabin owner David Smith said on Sunday. “We watched it from the dock as the wind got worse and worse. We didn’t see any houses go up, but we know some houses are there. Around midnight, it crossed the road and went all the way to the beach. Then it shifted north on the mountain, moving fast.”
Smith said his family went to bed, only to be awakened around 4 a.m. by firefighters asking them to evacuate. Although not directly threatened by the fire, Finley Point has more than 500 summer residents and only one road connecting to Highway 35.
The evacuation order applies to all residents between mile markers 6 and 13 on Highway 35, including Finley Point.
Highway 35 along the east side of Flathead Lake has been closed at Polson to the south and mile marker 15 south of Bigfork. On Sunday, four 20-person hand crews backed up by four bulldozers and aircraft were on scene. A Northern Rockies Type II incident command team will take over management of the fire on Monday.
The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at Linderman Elementary School, 312 4th Ave. E. in Polson, for residents in the burn area. People also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.
A public information session is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Linderman School gym.