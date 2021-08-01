Winds push fire to edge of Flathead Lake, force evacuations

“We saw the flames start again,” Finley Point cabin owner David Smith said on Sunday. “We watched it from the dock as the wind got worse and worse. We didn’t see any houses go up, but we know some houses are there. Around midnight, it crossed the road and went all the way to the beach. Then it shifted north on the mountain, moving fast.”

Smith said his family went to bed, only to be awakened around 4 a.m. by firefighters asking them to evacuate. Although not directly threatened by the fire, Finley Point has more than 500 summer residents and only one road connecting to Highway 35.

The evacuation order applies to all residents between mile markers 6 and 13 on Highway 35, including Finley Point.

Highway 35 along the east side of Flathead Lake has been closed at Polson to the south and mile marker 15 south of Bigfork. On Sunday, four 20-person hand crews backed up by four bulldozers and aircraft were on scene. A Northern Rockies Type II incident command team will take over management of the fire on Monday.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at Linderman Elementary School, 312 4th Ave. E. in Polson, for residents in the burn area. People also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

A public information session is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Linderman School gym.

