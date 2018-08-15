GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – The Howe Ridge fire had grown to 2,600 acres Wednesday and Glacier National Park projected that winds will cause growth on all sides of the fire.
The fire’s explosive growth Sunday prompted Glacier to evacuate Lake McDonald’s north end, home to several privately owned getaways that predate Glacier’s 1910 establishment. The park is still assessing the damage, but confirmed Tuesday that “while multiple buildings were saved, a number of structures were lost due to the extreme fire behavior.”
The park is allowing homeowners back on an individual basis, as conditions permit, to examine their properties, said Diane Sine, fire information officer for Glacier National Park. She said that the landowners will have the option to rebuild.
In addition to approximately 200 private buildings around Lake McDonald, the Park Service owns about 130 buildings on the lakeshore. Earlier this year, Glacier completed an Environmental Assessment on a management plan for seven historic retreats – including Wheeler Camp and part of Kelly’s Camp, both of which are known to have taken losses in the fire.
Asked about the rebuilding of park-owned properties, Sine said, “That will obviously be a discussion down the line, but…we have bigger priorities right now.”
The Sperry Chalet trailhead remained behind a roadblock and off limits to the general public Wednesday. But both Sine and Glacier spokesperson Lauren Alley said that the Sperry rebuilding project had not been affected by the fire.
At Apgar Village, smoke drifted through the trees and hid all but the southernmost few acres of Lake McDonald from view. The cluster of lodging, restaurants and stores near the West Glacier entrance has been placed on “ready” status, according to the park.
It's news release explained that this first stage of the “Ready, Set, Go” fire protocol “entails creating defensible space around structures, assembling emergency supplies and belongings in a safe place, and planning escape routes, and make sure all residents in a home know the plan.”
Amid these concerns, visitors kept coming to the southern end, relaxing by the lakeshore and renting hiking equipment.
