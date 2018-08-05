A woman has died after losing control of her car on a highway in southeast Montana.
KECI-TV reports that the 44-year-old woman was driving east on Interstate 94 near Forsyth when she lost control of the car and entered the median. The Montana Highway Patrol says the car then rolled over several times.
The woman from Spokane, Wash. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Rosebud County.
Officials say no other cars were involved in Montana's 99th fatal accident this year.
The woman's name has not been released.