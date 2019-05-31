The 92-year-old woman critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo Thursday afternoon has died, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, MHP Sgt. Sean Finley said. Dispatch received the call around 2:30 p.m.
The woman's vehicle was struck as she pulled out onto Highway 93 heading north by a southbound vehicle carrying a woman and four children. All were transported to the hospital after the crash.