Woman faces deliberate homicide charge in pedestrian death

POLSON — A western Montana woman has been charged with deliberate homicide after Lake County officials said it appeared she intentionally struck a woman with her car, killing her.

Sharon Whitworth, 56, of Polson is charged with the death on Sunday of Tonya Charles, 63, also of Polson, Sheriff Don Bell said.

Charles had called law enforcement to report that someone was driving a car through a field east of Pablo shortly before she was hit, officials said.

Whitworth made an initial appearance in Lake County Justice Court on Monday. She did not enter a plea and her bail was set at $250,000. Court officials declined to say whether Whitworth had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Whitworth remained jailed in Polson on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office has not released any further information about the investigation.

