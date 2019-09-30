A 30-year-old woman has been missing from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation since Sept. 26, according to authorities there.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is searching for Jessica Racine, last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple jacket and blue, white and red sneakers.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted the missing persons report to Facebook on Sunday.
Brutal winter conditions entered the area over the weekend, with more than 4 feet of snow blanketing the Blackfeet Reservation, according to the Associated Press.
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services on Monday morning relayed a message from the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council asking the public to remain off roads at highways unless for emergency travel while plows got to work.