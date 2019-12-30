A 6-year-old girl died in a semi-truck crash early Sunday on Interstate 90 near St. Regis.
Montana Highway Patrol reports the single-vehicle accident was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday. The 34-year-old woman driving the truck — and two other children, ages 10 and 1 — survived the crash. All were from Florida, according to MHP.
Children were unrestrained in the sleeper cab, including the 1-year-old, MHP Sgt. Sean Finley said Monday. An investigation into whether drugs and alcohol were a factor is ongoing, he said.
The semi was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it drifted off the left side of the roadway and into the snow median and struck two reflector posts, Finley said. The driver tried re-entering the road, but the trailer overturned back toward the median, pulling the cab down on top of the median.
The truck hit several trees before coming to rest, Finely said.
The road conditions were dry and clear, according to MHP.
-This story will be updated.