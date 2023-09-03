Almost 5,000 acres of grassland next to the Korsbeck Waterfowl Production Area will be open for public hunting and wildlife watching this fall through an expansion of American Prairie’s holdings in north-central Montana.

The Wild Horse property on the border of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and southwest of Malta will be included in the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks block management program, according to American Prairie spokeswoman Beth Saboe. It joins 10 other American Prairie properties in the Missouri Breaks country east of Lewistown totaling 82,551 acres of public hunting access.

The nonprofit organization owns 124,098 acres and leases another 336,702 acres through grazing allotments on state and federal land in the Missouri Breaks area. It raises about 800 buffalo on much of its land, with plans to link that with more than 3 million acres of public land in the C.M Russell National Wildlife Refuge and related grasslands.

The region is popular with hunters for upland game birds, mule deer and elk (by special permit drawing). It also features miles of scenic “badlands” country, with dramatic coulees, dry river channels and steep bluffs.

In July, the Bureau of Land Management approved its plans to allow bison grazing on 63,500 acres of the property American Prairie oversees, mainly in Phillips County.

Those plans have drawn opposition from some area ranchers and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. The opponents argue that replacing existing cattle operations with bison grazing would hurt the local economy and unfairly drive up land prices.

A BLM analysis of grazing activity found that if American Prairie were allowed to pasture all the bison it’s requested on BLM land, it would consume about 1.25% of the forage in Phillips County.

Montana’s general archery hunting season started Sept. 2 and runs through Oct. 15. Its general rifle big-game season runs Oct. 21-Nov. 26.