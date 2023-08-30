When Amy Stiffarm addressed a group of two dozen health care professionals in Missoula on Thursday, she began with a reality check.

“It doesn’t matter what initials you have behind your name,” she said, referencing Ph.D., M.D., R.N., or other earned professional titles. “Tribal communities want to know why you’re there and what brought you to this work. If you want information from people, you have to give it, too.”

Stiffarm is Aaniiih and a descendant of the Chippewa Cree and Blackfeet tribes. She grew up in Harlem, just outside the Fort Belknap Reservation, studied at Salish Kootenai College, earned her master’s degree from the University of Montana and recently was in the first graduating class of the University of North Dakota’s new Indigenous Health Doctoral program.

Stiffarm now works as the program manager for Native American initiatives at Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, a Helena-based organization that aims to improve the life of families. Part of her work includes conducting workshops on cultural safety for Indigenous women and birthing people.

Missoula County helped publicize Thursday’s workshop, and Anna Semple, who works for the health department, said demand for the event was so high that registration filled within a few days.

Stiffarm’s training centered on cultural safety. A concept first created in New Zealand by Māori nurses, cultural safety stems from the idea that there can be barriers when people of different cultures try to access Western health care systems. In practicing cultural safety, a provider or health worker will reflect on their prejudices, examine their impact when interacting with clients, address their own biases and use what they’ve learned to positively influence a work environment.

“It’s about having the awareness of power in certain relationships and shifting that power so the client or the patient can say, ‘I felt safe in this interaction,’” Stiffarm explained.

To best serve Indigenous communities, Stiffarm told the group that, first, it’s important to understand them.

“If you’re going to engage in Indigenous health, you have to be part history teacher,” she joked.

Stiffarm argued that different periods of federal policy have influenced how Indigenous people today approach health care.

She began with the Doctrine of Discovery, which provided a framework for Christian explorers and justified settler colonialism.

“Scholars point to colonization as the start of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis,” she said. “Documents show war generals intended to kill Indigenous women and children to reduce the population.”

Stiffarm said the persistent Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls epidemic affects how Native Americans receive perinatal health. Most Indian Health Service facilities in Montana are not equipped to deliver babies, so, Stiffarm said, many Indigenous people must leave their communities for prenatal appointments and to give birth. But leaving the community comes with risk. There are still towns Stiffarm said she will never stop in when she’s driving, as she feels she must be vigilant for her own safety.

“I gave my girls ‘the talk,’” she said. “It’s, ‘You have to stay close to me because you are at risk.’ It’s something that’s on my mind all the time, every trip to the grocery store, on every road trip. So when people come to your offices, just know this is always in the back of people’s minds.”

She spoke next of the Removal Period, from 1855 to 1891, where tribes were forced to leave their traditional homelands for reservations.

“This has impacts on perinatal health,” Stiffarm explained. “You’re removing access to food, taking away access to traditional land. Tribes used to be nomadic, following buffalo. It was a healthy lifestyle, and confining them had really devastating results on health. You hear that Natives have low rates of breastfeeding or high rates of diabetes, but it’s important to understand the root causes.”

In the Relocation Era, Indigenous people were promised jobs, security and opportunity if they moved to cities like Missoula, Butte, Chicago or Seattle. But, as Stiffarm explained, the policy was actually intended to disrupt and dismantle tribal communities.

“Think about someone who moves (to a relocation city) and gets pregnant,” Stiffarm said. “They don’t have access to communal support. They don’t have access to traditional ceremony and health care, and they experience a lot of discrimination.”

Historical context, Stiffarm argued, is necessary to shift the narrative of Indigenous health from one of deficit and disparity to that of strength and understanding.

“We’ve been through a lot,” she said. “But we are still here. And we know the reason we were able to survive all of that is because of the power of our culture.”

Stiffarm argued that Western medicine can overlook lived experiences, so she encouraged those in the room to be open-minded, thoughtful and to hold space for Indigenous people to share what works and doesn’t work for them.

“It’s going to take a lot of work for cultural safety to be the norm in Montana,” she said. “But Indigenous birthing people and babies are worth it, and we deserve it.”

To schedule a training with Amy Stiffarm or to learn more about her work, visit hmhb-mt.org.