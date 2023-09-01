After more than four decades, the last oil-drilling lease on the Blackfeet Indian Tribe’s Badger-Two Medicine cultural area has been canceled.

“I remember when the Lewis and Clark forest supervisor called a meeting amongst the elders, and told them, ‘They’re going to drill in there — show us where the sacred sites were and they’ll throw a construction fence around them,’” Blackfeet Tribal Historic Preservation Officer John Murray said on Friday. “That’s where the struggle started.”

The lease to Louisiana-based Solenex LLC was one of 47 sold by the federal government in the 1980s during a Reagan administration push to open much of Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front region to energy exploration. About 34,000 acres of the Badger-Two Medicine area were included in the lease sale, along with many more in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and other sensitive areas.

Although the leases were soon ruled to have been offered illegally, Solenex and other energy companies challenged the withdrawals in court for years.

Terms of the settlement were not released in Friday’s announcement. However, Earthjustice attorney Tim Preso said it included money from the Wyss Foundation and the federal government to cancel Solenex’s right to explore on 6,247 acres of the Badger-Two Medicine area south of East Glacier.

“It was a reasonable outcome to a long-standing dispute,” Preso said on Friday. “It provides a pathway to retire this lease expeditiously.”

A 2016 Interior ruling determined Solenex was entitled to a refund of $31,235 for lease payments made between 1982 and 1985, but not any interest on that money.

The Badger-Two Medicine area is surrounded by Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and the Lewis and Clark National Forest. The Blackfeet consider it a sacred landscape with evidence of occupation and cultural significance dating back more than 12,000 years.

“The significance of today’s agreement goes far beyond the protection of the Badger-Two Medicine,” Michael Jamison of the National Parks Conservation Association said in a statement on Friday. “It shows the importance of respecting tribal rights, cultural practices and sacred land. It facilitates wildlife movement to and from adjacent protected areas like Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness. And it demonstrates what is still possible when we come together as Montanans — Native and non-Native, conservationists, hunters, anglers, ranchers, business owners — to stand up for what we value in this state: our wildlife, our public lands, our communities, and our outdoor heritage.”

Solenex and several other energy companies bought the leases with plans to drill exploratory wells for oil and gas. The Blackfeet and a coalition of conservation groups challenged the leases in 1994, and the Interior Department in 1996 ruled they were improperly granted without a proper National Environmental Policy Act review or consultation with the Tribe. Montana Sen. Conrad Burns sponsored a bill in 2006 to block further oil and gas drilling in the area.

Solenex attempted to revive its permits in 2013. A U.S. District Court judge ordered the Interior Department and Bureau of Land Management to reinstate them, but then-Interior Secretary Sally Jewell ruled the leases were unusable in 2015. The U.S. Historic Preservation Advisory Council also declared the 165,000-acre Badger Two-Medicine a Traditional Cultural District under the National Register of Historic Places.

The court fight went on through several more reversals and appeals and was before a federal appeals court in 2023 when Friday’s decision was announced.

“Today the government filed a motion to hold its appeal in abeyance while the transaction is completed,” Preso said. “That should end all litigation.”

Lease opponents included the Blackfeet Headwaters Alliance, Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, National Parks Conservation Association, Pikuni Traditionalist Association, The Wilderness Society and Wild Montana.

“Blackfeet Headwaters Alliance recognizes Solenex and all the former leaseholders who have retired their exploratory leases in the Badger-Two Medicine, the traditional territory of the Blackfoot Confederacy,” co-founder Jack Gladstone said in a Friday statement. “The Badger-Two Medicine is a vital vertebra within the ‘Backbone of the World.’ From our homelands, waters are cast towards the Arctic, the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans. From our homelands, the ‘Backbone of the World’ ensures water, both for North America, and for Mother Earth’s re-creation.”