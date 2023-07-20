State wildlife managers euthanized a grizzly bear after it repeatedly came into conflict with humans near Hungry Horse Reservoir this month.

According to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, agency staff captured the bear Monday and later euthanized it. The decision was made in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees species that are protected under the Endangered Species Act, such as grizzlies.

In an announcement Wednesday, FWP stated that the bear appeared conditioned to seek food from human environs and was habituated to being around people. The bear had been approaching people and damaging boats near Murray Bay on the east side of the reservoir last weekend, the agency stated, despite the boats being free of any food that would attract bears. The bear did not respond to people who tried to haze it away with loud noises.

Flathead National Forest officials warned visitors Monday that a bear was entering camps and boats around Murray Bar, Riverside Campground and Kelly Island. The area is about 18.5 miles southeast of Columbia Falls. Bears have been known to swim the reservoir to investigate possible food sources on boats or islands, the agency warned.

On Wednesday, FWP explained, "Once a bear has become food-conditioned, hazing and aversive conditioning are unlikely to be successful in reversing this type of behavior. Food-conditioned and habituated bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns."

The agency reminded people venturing outside to carry bear spray and know how to use it, travel in groups and during daylight when possible, make noise when walking in forests and brush, avoid animal carcasses, and watch for signs of bears such as scat, torn up logs and dirt or partially consumed animal carcasses. Food and other attractants should be properly stored.