BROWNING – Some people call it a spaceship. Others suggest that it looks like a giant hat or one of the great pyramids.

Visible from any high point in Browning, the new multi-purpose arbor was the talk of the town at this year’s North American Indian Days celebration.

“Have you seen the new arbor?” Family members asked each other while waiting for the parade to begin Saturday morning.

“I love it!” visitors replied to their friends during powwow events.

At 42,000 square feet and made with 368,000 pounds of steel, the new arbor seats 2,400 people in its bleachers and has a capacity of about 4,500 people total. The $9.8 million building, which was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, is shaded with openings for breeze and has turf in the center to provide cushion for dancers.

And it’s not done yet.

Soon, the building will have additional wings — the northwest side will have concessions, storage, a custodial closet, electric room and potentially an office, and the southeast addition will have restrooms, a mechanical room, storage and another closet.

Inside, the arbor eventually will feature the tribe’s flag emblem and a stand-up eagle feather bonnet. With heating and cooling, when it’s complete, the arbor will be available for year-round use and will boast sound and lighting systems that can be operated remotely from a phone.

Ed Kennedy, hired by the tribe as the lead contractor for the project, said he hopes the building will be near completion by next year’s Indian Days celebration. When it’s finished, he said the arbor will cover about 58,658 square feet.

Michael Gervais, the arbor’s architect, called the structure an “engineering marvel” and said the fact that it’s a circle is unique, as most arbors have faceted sides.

“The original arbor was a circle, and in Native American culture, circles are an important symbol,” he explained. “But the concept of a circle this big required constant innovation. We had to overcome obstacles to do that, and it’s since become a guiding project for other entities who want to build something similar.”

Located near Willow Creek, the powwow grounds near the old arbor would often flood when it rained hard. But Gervais said in building this arbor, crews raised the floor by 3 feet to prevent standing puddles and flooding.

The old arbor would also sometimes fall down, buckling under the intense winds in Browning. Because it wasn’t enclosed, that arbor was typically was used just four days out of the year for North American Indian Days. By contrast, the new building will be used year-round for things like powwows, job fairs, craft shows, concerts and more. Kennedy said it can withstand 120-mph winds.

“This thing isn’t going anywhere for the next 80 to 100 years,” he said.

Even before the Indian Days celebrations kicked off last weekend, people were eager to gather in the new building. Children laughed and screamed as they bounced a beach ball on the turf. Teens sat in the bleachers talking quietly and eating shaved ice, and parents enjoyed the shade as they watched their children play.

Kennedy said he took pride in hiring locals to get the job done. He said he hired at least 72 Blackfeet workers, and each week, he distributed $49,000 in payroll.

“That (money) all went into the local economy to local Indian guys,” he said. “When I was young, I wished someone would just hire us. Construction crews would have a few Blackfeet guys but mostly white guys, and the money they were paid would leave our local economy.”

On the Blackfeet Reservation, where the median household income is $36,447, Kennedy said the money made a big difference for families. Because the money was spent locally, he hopes the investment will benefit the community as a whole.

“I’ve seen this money change lives,” he said. “People bought cars with it. They got things for their kids. It’s huge.”

For Kennedy, the arbor also symbolizes progress and sovereignty. By partnering with local businesses, he said the tribe not only created jobs and pumped money into the economy, but also avoided red tape that often accompanies government bureaucracy.

“The point is self-sufficiency,” he explained. “We’re showing that to outsiders, but also, we’re showing ourselves that we can do this. I’ve always had a belief that as Piegans (a band of the Blackfeet), we can do whatever we want to do, and this is the first step on our road to freedom. The tribe has something to be proud of. … Something we can show to the world.”

While the arbor brought jobs to the community, it also drew criticism from some community members. Some argued the tribe should’ve spent the nearly $10 million in other areas. And others worried that because the tribe isn’t required to follow building codes, the arbor wouldn’t be structurally sound. Despite this complaint, Kennedy said his crew followed the International Building Code and is compliant with the 2023 electric code. He also said private contractors worked on the building and would not put their licenses at risk by ignoring codes.

Gervais said he suspects the criticism came, in part, because the project was new and hadn’t been done before. He said he expected some of that criticism to turn positive last weekend when the arbor was finally put to use at Indian Days. And for many people, that’s exactly what happened.

Maliya Eagle Speaker admitted she was among the people who were skeptical of the building.

“We could’ve spent the money on other things,” she said. “But it’s nice. It’s a lot nicer than the old one.”

Ramona Croff, another community member, shared similar feelings. Seeing it made her change her mind.

“We get harsh winters and unpredictable weather here, and now people can be protected from the elements.” she said. “I like that it’s year-round, and everyone can enjoy it.”

Pamela Bare Shin Bone, who visited Browning from Canada for North American Indian Days, said she was stunned by the building’s beauty.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s getting better and better every day.”