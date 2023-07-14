BROWNING – Rayola Grant's family has been searching for a Certified Nursing Assistant to care for a relative with dementia for more than a year.

Grant, a nursing instructor at Blackfeet Community College, said she and her family aren't alone. In rural and tribal communities, she said the need for nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants “is exponential.”

Now, thanks to a partnership among state and tribal entities, Blackfeet Community College in June graduated 22 new Certified Nursing Assistants in a unique program that aims to address health care needs.

“People who need hospice, they just don’t get it,” she said of patients in Browning. “They can do pain management, but it’s nothing like what hospice can offer them.”

As the new CNAs weave into community service, they can help families of the dying stay closer to home. While Great Falls offers hospice care, Grant said, especially when it comes to end-of-life needs, individuals prefer to stay closer to home and be with family — not 200 miles away.

Tara Tatsey was one of the students to graduate from the program. She works for the Blackfeet Tribal Health Department and had been wanting to attend nursing school, so when she heard about the two-week accelerated course, she jumped at the opportunity.

“This really opened the door for me,” she said. “I loved the instructor. I don’t know how to explain it, but I just learned so much from the training. It was intense, but I learned things I’ve never known before.”

Tatsey previously assisted the health department with COVID-19 testing and mitigation, and now she specializes in community outreach, providing education on syphilis, NARCAN, addiction and other things.

The need

COVID-19, which disproportionately affected tribal communities, exacerbated the nursing shortage. Grant said during the pandemic, CNAs in the tribal community became burned out.

“They found different places to go,” she said. “CNAs don’t typically make much money. So they can go to McDonald’s and make more money than working as a caregiver.”

Grant said a lack of housing on the reservation can also be a barrier in hiring new nurses and CNAs. She added that being a CNA is often unglamorous, as it can involve handling bowel movements, helping people shower, transferring patients and providing other types of care.

Indian Health Service, the federal agency responsible for providing health care to federally recognized tribes, has long been criticized for being understaffed, underfunded and under-resourced. A recent report from the agency states that past funding for Indian Health Service (IHS) addressed an estimated 48.6% of the health care needs for the population it serves. The agency also struggles with staffing. In the Billings IHS area, which includes service units in Montana and Wyoming, there is a 51% medical officer vacancy rate, 51% nurse vacancy rate and 44% physician assistant vacancy rate.

Staffing shortages and limited resources can be especially dire, as Native Americans face persistent health and health care disparities. As a result of harmful U.S. policies and discrimination, Native Americans have a lower life expectancy and a higher likelihood of dying from COVID-19, diabetes and other unintended injuries compared with the rest of the U.S. population. Native people also face high rates of infant mortality, alcohol and substance use disorder, mental illness, suicide, diabetes and obesity.

Blackfeet Councilman Lyle Rutherford told Lee Montana newspapers in June that IHS services are “bare minimum,” and because of staffing shortages, appointments are hard to come by.

“People get discouraged,” he said in June. “They try once or twice to get an appointment. And if they can’t get one, they just go home and try to deal with it at home as much as possible. If they’re on Medicaid and want to go someplace else, there are transportation barriers.”

New course

To address the care shortage, for the first time, statewide health entities like the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Montana Area Health Education Center and Montana Health Network, partnered with tribal entities, including the Blackfeet Community College, Blackfeet Care Center, Tribal Health Department and others, to offer an affordable, accelerated two-week CNA course in Browning.

The two-week course served mostly Native students, though it was open to all, and students learned fundamental skills, like maneuvering patients safely, taking vital signs and assisting with activities of daily living, among others. Students also spent between 40 and 50 hours in the classroom attending lectures and eventually took a CNA exam to become certified. Students also learned how to provide care for people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other conditions.

Grant said because CNA courses are labor intensive, they often require a lot of time and resources to host. As a result, she typically teaches a maximum of eight students in these courses. But this course, she said, was different, as no student was turned away.

CNA courses can sometimes cost $1,000, not including exam fees or additional textbooks. Additionally, most CNA programs are between four and 12 weeks long, requiring people to take time away from work or child care for an extended period. But because this two-week course involved unique partnerships across the state, Grant said every student received funding to participate and anyone who wanted to enroll, could.

Tatsey put her new certification to use shortly after the program ended at the tribe’s “Extreme Warrior Race," which involved a run, bike, swim and canoe.

“It was really cold that day and people had to swim,” she said. “So we took blood pressure, and I knew what to watch for. The class really helped me out. It made a big difference.”