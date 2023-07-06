BROWNING — Blackfeet victory songs filled the hot summer Thursday afternoon as the tribe unveiled one of two new Chief Earl Old Person memorial highway signs.

Hundreds of community members and tribal and state leaders gathered for the unveiling, and as the victory songs rang out, several people wiped tears from their eyes.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, smiled and hugged her constituents.

“Good job, Senator,” said one man who shook Webber’s hand. Another woman patted Webber’s back.

Thanks to a bill brought by Webber, the tribe installed two signs — one near Browning High School and the other a few miles southeast — dedicating a section of U.S. Highway 89 to the late Blackfeet chief.

Webber said she always knew this moment was possible. But it wasn’t an easy road. She told community members that when she brought a bill to honor Old Person, she thought it was a “slam dunk.”

"I thought everybody knows Earl," she said.

Old Person, an advocate, orator and the longest-serving elected tribal leader in the country, died in October 2021 at 92. Montana leaders, including Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, spoke at his funeral. When he died, the tribe said it “suffered a huge loss.” Some said losing Old Person was akin to a library burning or losing an encyclopedia of knowledge on Blackfeet history, culture and song.

While Webber was sure her bill would pass, at first, it didn't.

The bill was tabled in committee, after some members cited an “unwritten rule” that highways can only be named for law enforcement members who died in service. Webber ultimately “blasted” the bill out of committee and onto the Senate floor, where several Republicans spoke against it. Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, cited the cost for the highway signs — $4,700 each — as a reason for her opposition, though the Legislature this session was working with a $2.4 billion surplus.

The bill eventually passed out of the House and Senate, and with Gianforte’s signature, became law, but Webber still thinks back on the barriers the legislation had to overcome.

“I was so angry,” she recalled at the unveiling. “I was just so angry.”

Sen. Jon Tester, who attended the unveiling, said in his eight years in the state Senate, he'd never seen a successful blast motion.

"And the doggone thing actually passed," he added, referring to Webber's bill.

Dozens of community members spoke of Old Person’s influence and leadership at Thursday's event. They talked about how he met every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. They laughed about how he was the first person in 2,500 years to ask the Shah of Iran to stand and how he bragged about being able to drive from Browning to Cut Bank in just 25 minutes. Community members spoke of Old Person’s humility and how he took so many people in, caring for them as family. They remembered speaking Blackfoot with him for hours and learning how to dance with him. Many mentioned his enormous political influence, as he advocated for the Blackfeet people on a national stage. His legacy was so pervasive that several people said Old Person had visited them in their dreams.

“Everybody loved Earl,” said Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning. “We’re going to miss him, but he will be here forever. Today is Earl’s day.”

Thursday also kicked off the Blackfeet’s North American Indian Days celebration, an annual event featuring a powwow, rodeo and parade.

As the sign was unveiled, Webber said she felt relief.

“It was a fight,” she said. “And now it’s done. His name will always be here.”