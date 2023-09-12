With support from the Rocky Boy Health Center, the Chippewa Cree Tribal Business Committee on Aug. 30 declared a state of emergency due to "the alarming increase in suicide rates" on the Rocky Boy Reservation.

In a resolution signed by Chairman Harlan Baker, the council wrote, "Our community has been profoundly impacted by a concerning increase in suicide rates in recent times, leading to the loss of precious lives."

While the resolution did not include data specific to the Rocky Boy Reservation, it cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, stating that the age-adjusted suicide rates are highest among Native Americans nationwide, with 28.1 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people.

A recent Department of Health and Human Services report stated that for all age groups, Montana has ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation, for the past 40 years. In 2021, according to the same report, there were 29 reported youth suicides in Montana, and of those, eight — or 27% — were identified as American Indian, though Native Americans comprise 6.7% of the state's population.

The council wrote that addressing underlying causes, providing resources and increasing awareness is "essential to preventing suicide."

The emergency declaration called for immediate action, vowing to:

Improve existing helpline services, making them more accessible and visible and ensuring they are staffed with trained professionals.

Increase awareness through mental health campaigns that focus on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.

Collaborate with mental health organizations, professionals and experts to produce suicide prevention strategies.

Facilitate training programs for community members to recognize warning signs of suicide and provide support.

Collect and analyze data related to suicide rates and factors contributing to suicide.

Encourage individuals, businesses, schools and organizations to participate in the prevention efforts.

The council also called upon "all levels of government and agencies to join hands with our community in this fight against suicide" and stated the declaration will remain in effect until suicide rates have stabilized.

Joel Rosette, CEO of the Rocky Boy Health Center, said the resolution came after the community noticed an increase in suicide from people of all backgrounds. He also said the health center will host trainings for anyone who works on the reservation — including in law enforcement, education and emergency services — to increase education on mental health.

While Rosette stressed the importance of action, he also acknowledged challenges the health center faces.

"Right now, we don't have the staff or enough bodies to meet the needs," he said. "We're in a tough spot, but we're really trying."

The Behavioral Health Department within the health center, Rosette said, has about 10 full-time staff members, with one psychologist and a few other behavioral health providers. The center also supplements with telehealth services.

To bring the community together for healing and to increase suicide awareness and education, the health center is hosting a "Smudge the Rez Tour," bringing events to different communities across the reservation. Events will include horse riders, singers and smudges, and groups of people will go door-to-door delivering suicide outreach prevention packages.

For a life-threatening emergency, call 911. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call or text the suicide prevention national hotline at 988 or reach the Rocky Boy Health Center life promotion coordinator, call 406-399-1444. For mental health support, reach the health center's behavioral health department at 406-399-1618 or the center's "warmline" at 406-344-3156.

For more information on the "Smudge the Rez Tour," visit the Rocky Boy Health Center Facebook page.