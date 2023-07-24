JOCKO ROAD — While the Colt fire took an unforeseen pause near Lindbergh Lake on Monday, lightning kicked off a new hazard near Arlee that evening.

“As soon as that lightning hit, for it to start coming up a tree and crowning, it took maybe 8 minutes,” Arlee Fire Chief Charles Headley said of the Big Knife fire approximately 6 miles east/southeast of his fire station. “My biggest risk is the potential for it to come down the mountain. We’ve got three homes down there.”

While official estimates Monday afternoon put Big Knife at about 25 acres, firefighters on the scene Monday evening gauged it between 200 and 300 acres. It was rapidly spreading through dense timber in the hillsides south of the west end of the Jocko Canyon Road leading to Seeley Lake.

Across the Mission Mountains to the east, the Colt fire had burned about 3,000 acres between Lindbergh Lake and Rainy Lake west of Highway 83. Although crews had braced for trouble from red-flag weather forecasts Monday afternoon, the expected high winds did not materialize.

But both fires were potentials for evening and night activity. A statement from the Colt fire incident command on Monday evening noted “With winds starting out of the south and moving in a counterclockwise direction toward the northwest, growth will most likely occur on the southwest corner near the West Fork of the Clearwater and the northwest near Beaver Lake. This growth will likely be the one of the largest fire growth days since the start of the incident. Fire behavior includes active surface fire in heavy dead and down fuels, torching, crowning, as well as long range spotting.”

Red-flag weather conditions have been declared for both the Jocko and Seeley-Swan regions on Tuesday. Although temperatures should take a significant drop from the high 90s Monday to the mid-70s Tuesday, gusty conditions were expected to give both fires advantages for growth.