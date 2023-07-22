The Colt fire in the Seeley-Swan Valley tripled in size between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, as Red Cross personnel opened a shelter for displaced vacationers in Ovando.

The wildfire, burning about 15 miles north of the town of Seeley Lake, was estimated at 1,480 acres early Saturday.

The Red Cross is opening an evacuation shelter at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church, 209 Birch St., in Ovando for those impacted by the Seeley Lake area fire," American Red Cross regional communications director Matt Ochsner said in an email on Saturday morning. "Red Cross volunteers are enroute, and we expect to have the shelter open by 10:30 tonight."

The fire grew out of a lightning strike July 17 in between Colt and Beaver lakes, in the Mission Mountains west of Highway 83. It started rapid growth Thursday afternoon, prompting fire officials to assemble a complex incident management team of ground crews, heavy equipment operators and firefighting aircraft.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order Friday afternoon for residents and campers between Rainy and Summit lakes west of the highway.

However, public safety measures were not affecting campgrounds or activity at Lake Alva or other places farther south toward the town of Seeley Lake.

Bitterroot fire grows

The Bowles fire east of Hamilton also put on a run Friday night, growing to 831 acres as it merged with the nearby Daly Creek fire near Skalkaho Pass. Crews from both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests are confronting the fire by indirect tactics on both its east and west edges. The western crews are working on fire lines along the Daly Creek Road, while the eastern contingent is extending old fire lines from the 2022 Hog Trough fire and Bowles Creek Road area.

A Type III incident management team is expected to take control of the scene on Sunday. The fire was lightning-caused.