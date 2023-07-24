The Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake nearly topped 3,000 acres by Monday morning, as firefighters braced for a red-flag weather day.

A change in air patterns sent Colt’s smoke throughout the Seeley-Swan valleys on Monday, as other fires around western Montana hazed the air in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys as well. Although temperatures are forecast to drop to the 70s in Seeley Lake on Tuesday, west winds in the area could climb to 15-25 mph range with gusts up to 35 mph.

Infrared mapping of the Colt fire perimeter showed it had grown more than 1,300 acres over the weekend to a total 2,927 acres on Monday morning, according to a Northern Rockies Team 1 public briefing. The fire has 412 personnel dedicated to it, along with nine wildland fire engines, five helicopters and numerous other firefighting aircraft.

Boaters on Seeley Lake and Lindbergh lakes are warned to stay clear of scooper planes reloading water tanks. Forest Service officials have closed numerous roads in the Seeley-Swan vicinity, including the Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (and Rainy Lake Campground), Alva Lake Campground access road (including Alva Lake and Lakeside campgrounds), Forest Road 646 (including access to the west side of Lake Inez), Forest Roads 5507 and 463 to the Lake Marshall vicinity) and the Richmond Ridge/Clearwater Lake road loops No. 4370, No. 4353, No. 667 and No. 720.

Smoke from the Colt fire settled into several valleys last night and this morning, leading to Unhealthy conditions from Lake Inez through Condon early this morning," Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield said in an email on Monday. “Air quality in Seeley is generally Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The smoke also traveled as far south as the Potomac Valley, where conditions are generally Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, and tipped over into the Mission Valley, where conditions are also Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

The Bowles fire east of Hamilton was also pumping out lots of smoke that could start affecting the Bitterroot Valley and much of Ravalli County Sunday evening, Coefield added. That plume could also reach the Missoula Valley. The Bowles fire reached 1,300 acres on Sunday.

"(Monday) is a fire weather watch day, which is the excitement none of us needed in our lives," Coefield said. "If the potentially critical fire weather arrives, we can expect active fire behavior and potentially new fire starts as thunderstorms pop up around Western Montana."

A complex incident management team took over operations at the Colt fire on Sunday. It continues to draw regular aerial attention from everything from single-engine air tankers and helicopters to the largest jumbo-jet retardant bombers.

The Missoula County Sheriff has continued the evacuation order for all residents and campers between Rainy Lake and Summit Lakes west of Highway 83 to immediately get out of the area. An evacuation warning is in place for residents along the Beaver Creek Road, Rovero Flats and the north and south sides of Lake Inez.