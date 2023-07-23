The Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake grew to 1,575 acres by Sunday morning, and a change in air patterns sent its smoke throughout the Seeley-Swan valleys.

"It's smoke pooled overnight near Summit Lake and along the Highway 83 corridor from the Seeley Lake area north to Swan Lake," Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield said in an email Sunday. "As inversions broke this morning, we saw the smoke make its way to ground level. By 9 a.m., conditions became Unhealthy in Condon and Very Unhealthy at Lindbergh Lake."

The Bowles fire east of Hamilton was also pumping out lots of smoke that could start affecting the Bitterroot Valley and much of Ravalli County Sunday evening, Coefield added. That plume could also reach the Missoula Valley. The Bowles fire reached 1,300 acres on Sunday.

"Tomorrow is a fire weather watch day, which is the excitement none of us needed in our lives," Coefield said. "If the potentially critical fire weather arrives, we can expect active fire behavior and potentially new fire starts as thunderstorms pop up around Western Montana."

A complex incident management team took over operations at the Colt fire on Sunday. It continues to draw regular aerial attention from everything from single-engine air tankers and helicopters to the largest jumbo-jet retardant bombers.

The Missoula County Sheriff has continued the evacuation order for all residents and campers between Rainy Lake and Summit Lakes west of Highway 83 to immediately get out of the area. An evacuation warning is in place for residents along the east side of Lake Inez.