Wildfires both north and south of Missoula heralded the end of a relaxed summer this weekend as hot temperatures drove firefighters off their own lines.

The Colt fire north of Seeley Lake expanded to nearly 1,500 acres on Saturday after a day of active burning near Lindbergh Lake. The Missoula County Sheriff ordered evacuations of homes and campsites between Rainy Lake and Summit Lake on Friday, and added an evacuation warning for residences on the east side of Lake Inez on Saturday.

At times, the fire has burned so intensely and spread so rapidly that firefighters had to disengage the blaze for safety reasons. According to the Montana Department of Resources and Conservation, which oversaw firefighting operations during the fire’s first week, fire activity Thursday afternoon caused crews to disengage. Firefighters working the fire at the time reported extreme fire behavior and rapid spread in particularly hot and dry conditions. The DNRC said no injuries were reported among firefighters after fire activity forced them to disengage.

The fire has drawn the full aerial defense force from single-engine air tankers to Very Large Air Tankers (DC-10 jets) along with helicopters and heavy equipment on the ground to contain its spread.

A complex incident management team is scheduled take command of the situation on Sunday. It will oversee the efforts of two 20-person Hotshot crews, three Type II hand crews, three engine crews, and additional personnel provided by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service.

On Friday, someone with a private drone interfered with the airspace around the fire, forcing firefighting aircraft to break off operations until the private craft was gone. Private drones pose an extreme safety hazard to helicopters and other aircraft operating in wildfire zones.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter for campers and residents displaced by the fire in Ovando at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church.

The summer weather may exacerbate threat conditions on Sunday and through the coming week as forecasts of high temperatures and gusty winds persist in the near future. Winds of up to 20 mph are expected in the next several days, along with humidity levels in the 13-18% levels.

Bitterroot fires

Near Hamilton, the Bowles Creek fire jumped from 50 acres to more than 1,300 acres between Friday and Saturday. It's burning about 3 miles from Skalkaho Pass in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area. It has encroached on the scar of the 2022 Hog Trough fire, which firefighters are using to develop defensive lines around the fire perimeter. A Type III incident command team is expected to oversee 85 personnel on Sunday.