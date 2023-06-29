The U.S. Department of Justice earlier this week announced the creation of the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program, which will permanently place 10 attorneys and coordinators in five regions across the country.

The prosecutors and coordinators are expected to work across jurisdictions and in collaboration with tribal communities, according to a news release.

Specifically, the program will dedicate five Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Assistant U.S. Attorneys and five MMIP coordinators to provide specialized support to the U.S. Attorneys' offices, including assisting in investigations and promoting communication, coordination and collaboration among law enforcement entities.

The MMIP personnel will be located in Alaska, Arizona, Eastern Washington, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota and Western Michigan. It was not immediately clear how the regional locations were chosen and why Montana was not listed among them.

As of Thursday morning, there were 176 reported active missing persons cases in Montana, and of those, 50, or 28%, were listed as Indigenous, though Native Americans comprise just 6.7% of the state’s population.

Those hoping to make their voices heard at the federal level regarding the MMIP crisis will have the chance to do so on July 25 and 26 when the Not Invisible Act Commission convenes in Billings.

At the event, which will occur at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center (1223 Mullowney Lane), attendees will have the chance to offer testimony and engage in conversations about potential solutions.