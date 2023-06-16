Vandree Old Person grew up hearing about Ashley Loring HeavyRunner.

HeavyRunner, 20, went missing on the Blackfeet Reservation in 2017 — and six years later, no progress has been made in her case. Unlike most cases of missing Indigenous women, HeavyRunner’s story made national news, covered by The Associated Press and several crime podcasts. Her sister Kimberly addressed Congress about the persistent missing and murdered Indigenous women epidemic — a crisis so prevalent it has its own acronym, MMIW. Billboards with photos of HeavyRunner at one point lined Highway 89 on the reservation, and flyers with her face still hang on bulletin boards in gas stations and grocery stores.

After listening to a podcast about HeavyRunner, Vandree turned to her mother and said, “If anything happens to me, you better find out who did it.”

This spring, something did happen. Vandree went out with friends on Tuesday, March 28, and never returned home. She was found dead on the Blackfeet Reservation three days later.

Vandree, 20, is one of thousands of Indigenous people who go missing or are killed each year. In 2016, there were 5,712 reported cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls, according to the Urban Indian Health Institute. And in the same year, a National Institute of Justice report found that more than four in five Indigenous women and men have experienced violence in their lifetime, and more than one in three experienced violence in the past year.

The crisis is pervasive, and it affects Indigenous people statewide. On March 31, the same day Vandree was found, about 200 miles away, Mika Westwolf, a 22-year-old Blackfeet, Navajo, Cree and Klamath woman, was killed while walking along Highway 93 on the Flathead Reservation.

Located in northwest Montana, the Blackfeet Reservation is home to 10,706 people. In the close-knit tribal community, everyone knows someone who’s been affected by the crisis. Feeling let down by law enforcement and tangled in a web of complex legal jurisdictions, it's not uncommon for grieving family members to conduct searches and investigate their loved one's disappearance or death.

But because the crisis is so pervasive, mothers seeking justice for their children must sometimes pause their efforts to help search for another missing child. Family members who are still grieving are flooded with messages from other community members asking for help in their own cases. Sometimes, community members leave one search to help another. While many feel called to get involved and bring awareness to the issue, some community members do so at the risk of re-experiencing past trauma.

Up against a flawed criminal justice system — which has stripped tribal police and courts of their power and was not designed with Indigenous people in mind — families must also grapple with the idea that justice in their cases may never be done. Some people consider taking justice into their own hands, and others, who may have information that could further an investigation, stay silent, unwilling to put themselves or their families at risk for a justice system that doesn't seem to work.

Unable to depend on law enforcement or the justice system, members of the Blackfeet community — and tribal communities everywhere — instead turn to each other for support, healing, advocacy and action.

Who was Vandree Old Person?

Carlene Old Person describes her daughter Vandree as “outgoing,” “full of life” and “outspoken.”

“If someone needed help, she’d be there for you,” Carlene said. As Carlene spoke, one of Vandree’s three sisters chimed in.

“She was long-legged! Loud! Clumsy!” the sister shouted, and they both chuckled.

Standing 5-foot-7, Vandree had a big smile, framed by dimples on both cheeks. Her thick brown hair fell past her shoulders, and her brown eyes were enhanced with long lashes.

Vandree was especially close with her grandfather, Carlene’s father, Joseph “Bugsy” Old Person. She liked the same music as Bugsy — always listening to Jimi Hendrix and Willie Nelson.

Carlene struggled with alcoholism for years, so her father helped raise her girls.

“My girls, they called him Dad,” Carlene said. “They didn’t call him Papa or Grandpa. He was Dad."

When Bugsy became sick, Vandree didn’t leave his side, sometimes spending nights with him in the hospital. And when he died in January, the family was left without its foundation. Carlene said after her father’s death, she could tell Vandree was going down “the wrong path,” spending time with people she didn’t approve of.

‘My daughter is missing’

When a major crime is committed by or against an Indigenous person, the investigative agency is determined based on where the crime occurred and whether the victim and perpetrator are Native or non-Native. Frantic after her daughter’s disappearance, Carlene wasn’t sure which law enforcement entity she should contact. So she reached out to Rhonda Grant-Connelly, another community member who is active in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People movement, for help.

“Carlene messaged me saying, ‘My daughter is missing. I don’t know what to do,’” Grant-Connelly recalled.

Grant-Connelly knows first-hand what it’s like to grapple with complex criminal jurisdiction processes in Indian Country. Her nephew Matthew Grant was found dead on the Blackfeet Reservation in 2016. Seven years later — just as in many instances in the tribal community — there have been no charges in his case. Trauma from Grant’s death rippled through his family, and his mother, Eileen Rattlesnake, was caught in its wake. Shortly after his death, she took her own life.

“It’s really depressing,” Grant-Connelly said. “I know people are hurting. I know the feeling. I know how it is to feel helpless.”

She told Carlene she’d do what she could to help find Vandree.

Indigenous people face a broken justice system

Feeling let down by law enforcement, news media and the criminal justice system in general, when a loved one goes missing, it’s not uncommon for Indigenous people to turn to community members for support.

The criminal justice system was not designed with Native people or their communities in mind, and a patchwork of laws — enacted at different times and in different historical contexts — often leave grieving Native families tangled in a complex web of criminal jurisdiction.

Prior to colonization, tribes had their own justice systems, often reliant on “embarrassment, shaming and social appeals,” according to a 2008 report on crime and policing in American Indian communities. According to the paper, families, clans or kinship groups would often settle justice among themselves, rather than relying on a formalized legal system.

Congress formally authorized the creation of reservation police forces in 1878, and the implementation of Western law-enforcement practices was central to America’s greater assimilationist policy.

Then, in 1885, Congress passed the Major Crimes Act, asserting federal power over Native legal systems and limiting tribal jurisdiction. The Major Crimes Act granted the federal government exclusive legal jurisdiction over most major crimes on tribal land, and, according to the report, “greatly diminished the importance of tribal judges and police officers.”

Now, if an Indigenous person is killed, the investigative agency is determined based on whether the crime occurred on tribal land and whether the perpetrator is Native or non-Native.

Because Vandree was found dead on the Blackfeet Reservation, for example, her case is being investigated by a federal entity, the FBI. But if Vandree was found dead just 15 miles west outside the reservation border, her case would instead be investigated by state police.

Annie Belcourt, Native American Studies chair at University of Montana, grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation, and her sister was killed in Billings. She said in some ways, her family was fortunate that her sister’s murder happened in a city as opposed to on a reservation.

“The individuals were prosecuted, and they’re in prison now,” she said. “So the things that don’t often happen, happened.”

While tribal police do not have jurisdiction over major crimes in Indian Country, they can provide help and support in some cases. But tribal police forces too often are underfunded, understaffed and under-resourced.

Former Blackfeet Councilman Mark Pollock told Lee Montana newspapers last June that about 18 tribal police officers patrol the reservation, which spans 1.5 million acres. But because officers must take time off between shifts, Pollock said sometimes two officers might be responsible for patrolling the entire reservation, which is larger than Delaware.

Per the Major Crimes Act, when a Native person is killed or goes missing in Indian Country, it’s often up to the FBI to get justice. But Indigenous people have routinely criticized the FBI, saying agents are slow to respond, poor at communicating and sometimes seem to not care about individual cases.

Sandra Barker, public affairs specialist for the FBI, said the agency cannot comment on ongoing investigations but acknowledged “the wait can be difficult for loved ones.”

Like tribal police, the FBI faces its own challenges in administering justice. While the FBI does not provide staffing numbers, Barker said the federal agency has nine satellite offices in Montana. She said that agents assigned to Indian Country have significant caseloads, and most cases they handle are violent in nature.

“They also have to deal with remote locations and vast distances between offices, communities and the courts,” Barker wrote in an email to Lee Montana newspapers. “The combination of these factors poses a unique and sometimes daunting challenge.”

Doris Kicking Woman’s niece Elaine Oscar Lazy Boy was killed on the Blackfeet Reservation in April. Oscar Lazy Boy was the third member of Kicking Woman’s family to be killed, and Kicking Woman said her family is still grieving each of those deaths.

“The FBI is taking so long,” she said. “They tell everybody, ‘We’re investigating the case.’ Well, we’re tired of waiting. How much more patient do you want us to be before we seek justice? How much more patience can we have?”

Carlene Old Person said the FBI didn’t speak to her until April 21 — almost a month after Vandree was found dead. She said when she told an FBI agent that her 20-year-old daughter was last seen with people in their 40s, the officer scoffed and said something to the effect of, “That happens a lot around here, doesn’t it?”

“I just thought, ‘He isn’t going to give this his full attention,’” Carlene recalled. “It’s a nonchalant attitude. My daughter is not a priority to him. She’s just another life lost on this reservation.”

Without consistent communication from the FBI, Carlene said she feels like she’s “in limbo.”

“We just want to know what happened,” she said. “I call the office, and they say they have no updates.”

'There's more and more cases. It's just too much.'

When Wilma Fleury saw posts on Facebook saying Vandree was missing, she was quick to share them. Fleury used to be a substitute teacher at an elementary school on the reservation, and she had Vandree as a student. She remembers her as an “easy-going kid.” She wanted to raise awareness, and she hoped that one of her Facebook friends had information that could help.

Fleury lives in Browning, just a few miles away from where Vandree was last seen, but when Fleury saw a post advertising a community search for Vandree, she was reluctant to go.

“It was awful,” she said. “I didn’t want to go up there. I couldn’t handle going up there.”

Fleury couldn’t bring herself to search for Vandree because the young woman’s disappearance reminded Fleury of her son, Willy Pepion.

Pepion, 22, died while in custody of the Blackfeet Tribal Jail in 2020. The coroner classified his death as a homicide, and three years later, his case is still unsolved.

“The first two years after Willy died were really foggy — I was just trying to adjust,” Fleury said. “And then this year, there’s more and more cases. It’s just too much. There’s no justice for our people.”

In small communities, avoiding trauma is difficult

Annie Belcourt, the UM Native Studies chair, is Mandan, Hidatsa, Blackfeet and Chippewa descent. She said when people are reminded of past trauma, as Fleury was, the feeling can be symptomatic of post-traumatic stress disorder. One natural response to trauma is to avoid it.

“But avoidance is really tough in small communities,” Belcourt explained. “It’s very hard to avoid things that remind you of your trauma experience because very few people live there.”

Though Fleury avoided Vandree’s search, reminders of Vandree and her son Willy are everywhere on the Blackfeet Reservation. She ran into Vandree’s mother in the grocery store. She doesn’t live far from the tribal jail where her son died. She avoids attending funerals for young people because it makes her think of her son’s death. In the absence of law enforcement, Fleury has heard rumors about who could’ve caused Willy's death. And in the small community, she sees potential suspects walking around town.

Belcourt said trauma and stress can not only have adverse mental health consequences but can also affect someone’s quality of life, physical health and chronic conditions. If someone has PTSD, for example, Belcourt said, they may be at greater risk for depression, substance abuse disorder or obesity.

Kicking Woman, whose niece Elaine Oscar Lazy Boy was killed, said without justice, the grief “works on your mind.”

“You can’t trust anyone anymore,” she said. “It’s devastating. It’s so hard to think about these things. It’s hard to talk about. It’s hard to put behind us.”

Carlene made a promise to her father on his deathbed that she’d stay sober, and she has. But the trauma of her daughter’s death has, at times, felt impossible to deal with.

“Somedays, I don’t even want to get up to shower,” Carlene admitted.

Families carry out searches, investigations

Frustrated with law enforcement and tangled in the web of law enforcement agencies, it’s not uncommon for Native communities to conduct their own searches for missing loved ones.

When Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old Northern Cheyenne woman, went missing in 2013 on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, it was her mother, Malinda, who posted on Facebook to organize a search. When Selena Not Afraid, 16, went missing near the Crow Reservation in 2020, her aunt Cheryl Horn helped coordinate the search, gather resources for volunteers and share updates on Facebook.

The searches are so common and so burdensome that this year, the Legislature got involved.

Diana Burd helped lead and organize massive searches on the Blackfeet Reservation for Arden Pepion, a 3-year-old girl who went missing in 2021 and still hasn’t been found. In searching for Arden, Burd learned the importance of communication, organization and how to map the areas that have been searched and identify the ones that haven’t.

“You look for footprints or tracks or clothes or things that don’t belong, like cigarettes,” she explained. “We try to fill the gaps, but we’re not professionals.”

While the Blackfeet community turned out for Arden’s search, because they weren’t experts, the search didn’t go as planned. Burd addressed the Legislature this session, and in her testimony, she said the search was chaotic, lacking a leader, coordination, resources and direction.

“Because of the lack of collaboration … (Arden) was not found,” she told the Legislature in January. Thanks, in part, to testimony from Burd and others who traveled from tribal communities across the state to make their voices heard, Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed a new law that allows community searchers to apply for grant funding to assist their efforts.

When Diana Burd heard about Vandree’s disappearance, her daughter Kelsey Mad Plume begged her to help her search.

Burd’s daughter was a close friend of Vandree's — they shared the same birthday and ran on the Browning High School cross-country team together.

Burd and her daughter drove to Sweet Pine, an area on the reservation where Vandree was last seen, to join other community members in looking for her. Sweet Pine is a rural area located just north of Starr School. Carlene said back in the day, it was a place where people would sit by a stream to drink and visit with each other.

As she and her daughter searched for Vandree, Burd thought of Arden.

“It never gets easier,” she said. “I didn’t say anything to my daughter, but I had this ugly, ugly feeling when we got to Sweet Pine. I’d been in this scenario before.”

At the search, Vandree’s cowhide purse was recovered. Inside it, was her late grandfather’s phone that she’d been using.

Carlene cried when it was found. She knew something was wrong.

About an hour after Burd and her daughter arrived, Vandree’s body was found.

Burd said her daughter is taking Vandree’s death “pretty hard.”

“Their birthday came and went,” she said. “There are little reminders of everything they were supposed to do together this year. It’s hard because Kelsey knew this happens around here, but she never thought it would be her best friend.”

'That's not my girl'

Carlene doesn’t know what happened to Vandree, and she wants answers.

Bugsy’s phone was special to Vandree, so Carlene knows her daughter wouldn’t just leave her purse and his phone behind. Instead, she suspects foul play.

Vandree was also a runner — she ran the 3-mile race for cross-country and competed in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter events in track. Carlene said when Vandree went out with friends, it wasn’t rare for her to run home in the rural community that doesn’t have taxi or rideshare services. She said Vandree was once left in Babb, in the northwest corner of the reservation, and ran 5 miles in flip flops.

When Vandree's body was recovered, there were scrapes and bruises around her right eye.

The Glacier County Sheriff/Coroner's Office on Wednesday told Lee Montana newspapers that Vandree's cause of death was listed as "hypothermia associated with acute ethanol (alcohol) intoxication," and the office classified her manner of death as an accident.

The report doesn't mention the scrapes on Vandree's eye, and for Carlene, the idea that her daughter just walked off and died of hypothermia in the Sweet Pine area is unimaginable.

“The FBI doesn’t want to hear me,” she said. “It’s mind-blowing to us to think she just walked away. … For her to leave her purse and my dad’s phone, that’s not my girl.”

A justice system that doesn't work for everyone

Joseph P. Gone, Aaniiih and a professor at Harvard, said Indigenous people and communities have been coping with violence and grief for generations.

“Our people were violently dispossessed, detained and deprived of resources that sustained life,” he said, referring to reservations. “Indian agents acted like dictators. And then you have trafficking and trade and alcohol and drugs. There’s a way in which violence begets violence. Students were taken away from their homes and abused by people in boarding schools … and when these people grew up and came home, they, in some instances, brought that with them and became perpetrators themselves."

But Gone said when a justice system doesn’t work for Indigenous people, it’s no shock that community members don’t feel like they can trust law enforcement.

“Back when Indian agents had pervasive power, people could be jailed because the agents didn’t like them,” he explained. “There’s not really due process. There aren’t resources to hire lawyers. … Structural racism is built into the criminal justice system, so people don’t trust it.”

When community members haven’t seen the justice system work well for them, Gone said it makes sense that they wouldn’t want to put themselves or their families at risk by talking with the FBI.

“It fuels insularity and self-protection,” he said. “It’s perfectly understandable why it’s very difficult to get justice for violent crimes in Indian Country. It’s true in any community that has investment in its own self-protection.”

In the absence of justice, Carlene, like other victims’ family members, said she clings to rumors. She heard her daughter may have been killed because of a dispute over drugs. Similarly, Wilma Fleury has heard rumors about who could’ve been responsible for her son’s death, and Kimberly Loring has heard rumors about what happened to her sister Ashley HeavyRunner.

While the tribal community is close-knit, Carlene, Fleury and Loring have expressed frustration that people don’t seem to come forward with information. HeavyRunner’s family has even offered a $50,000 reward for information on her location.

Because major crimes committed by Native people on tribal land are prosecuted federally, the corresponding sentences are often longer than they would be for the same crime prosecuted at the state level.

A 2008 report on sentencing disparities, for example, stated that in South Dakota, a person convicted of sexual assault in state court receives an average sentence of 29 months, whereas a Native American who committed the same crime on tribal land, would be prosecuted in federal court and receive an average sentence of 47 months.

“Even if law enforcement were properly resourced — which it’s not — even if they valued Indian lives as they do white lives — which they don’t — then people still have to decide what the right thing to do is,” Gone said. “Is it right to turn someone over to the criminal justice system, which will lock someone away for two to four times longer than it would a white person who committed a comparable crime? It’s no mystery to me that people don’t come forward. What’s amazing to me is when someone cooperates with the FBI in furthering an investigation. It takes courage.”

Without justice in her son’s case, Fleury said it’s difficult for her to heal and gain closure.

“My mind spirals,” she said. “It feels like Willy’s case is just floating around out there. And I just don’t want it to float away. Right now, it seems like a lost cause. Like my daughter said, ‘If you want to get away with murder, come to Browning.’”

When Carlene looks at Fleury and Grant-Connelly, who have both lost family members too soon and who have both not seen justice, she sees an unfortunate future for herself.

“I don’t want what happened to them to happen with my girl,” she said. “It scares me. I get comfort from them, but I don’t want that fate. I look at them, and I think, ‘How can they sleep? They have so much strength.’”

Community advocacy for the MMIP crisis

As justice stalls, community advocacy and activism are on the rise on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Grant-Connelly founded a new group, called Two Medicine MMIP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous People). The organization, which runs on volunteers, shares information, raises awareness and organizes searches primarily using Facebook.

Fleury said the group has helped her connect with people in similar situations, and it’s given her some hope.

“I thought maybe if I attend all these meetings and join all these committees, it will get more attention for Willy’s case,” she said. “Maybe it will, and that would be wonderful.”

Though she’s grieving herself, Grant-Connelly said she feels called to bring awareness to the issue.

“It’s hard sometimes,” she said. “Sometimes I think, ‘How can I help others when I can’t even help myself?’ I think about stepping away, but I have more and more people reaching out to me saying they need help.”