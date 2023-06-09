Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines came to town Friday to celebrate Montana manufacturing jobs at the recently expanded Missoula-based Felco Industries.

Gianforte said with support in the private sector, the state and he are working together to make Montana “the best place to do business.”

“If you didn’t know, Montana is open for business,” Gianforte said. “It’s great to see this expansion. I want to say specifically to Felco —thank you for your investment in Montana. Thank you for the jobs you are creating. Thank you for the brighter futures and for growing our economy.”

Felco Industries’ expansion was assisted by Montana’s down payment assistance program.

Gianforte said he made great progress in the last legislative cycle toward opening up businesses with efforts like the 170 red-tape relief bills, Montana’s $1 billion tax cut, and raising business tax exemptions across Montana to a $1 million per business. That action alone took 5,000 small businesses off tax rolls in Montana, he said.

Additionally, Gianforte mentioned regular scholarships offered for trade school students learning skills like welding and machining in Montana for “the next generation of workers.”

“But the best news is we’re just getting started,” Gianforte said. “So the real message here is: ‘Congratulations Felco, we’ve got your back.’”

Daines also congratulated Felco Industries, which helps build excavator attachments and products.

“I grew up in the trades and construction and I've got to say this is a great tour today,” Daines said. “So congratulations to Felco and what you all are doing here and the innovation that is coming from the bottom up.

“The best ideas typically come from those with dirt under their fingernails, and congratulations for listening to the working people of this country, getting great ideas and building a business like this,” he added.

Daines emphasized the importance of industry in America and bringing jobs back to the United States.

“It’s important to create incentives to keep these jobs in America, and to stop these jobs from going over to China and other places,” Daines said. “That’s why we have tax codes and other regulatory measures that allow American businesses to compete and to win. That makes our nation more secure, it protects our economy, and brings good, high-paying jobs.”