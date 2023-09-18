Dwayne Lasas, a fluent Cree speaker, described learning his language as “kind of like damage control.”

Lasas grew up in Saskatchewan in Cree territory, and his mother attended a residential school in Canada.

“She got the language taken away from her,” Lasas said. “It was slapped out of my mother. She really had it rough.”

Lasas said trauma from residential school affected his mother long after she left. Her knees constantly ached from kneeling on cement at school, and because she struggled with alcoholism, Lasas’ grandparents raised him.

“They only spoke Cree,” Lasas recalled. “Cree was my first language. Before I could walk, I was speaking Cree.”

Now 57 years old, Lasas is one of few fluent Cree speakers. The language, like many Indigenous languages, has become endangered — a consequence of boarding and residential schools in the U.S. and Canada and a Canadian government policy now called the “Sixties Scoop,” where Native children in Canada were separated from their families and put into the child welfare system.

“Our children were taken away from us for bogus reasons,” Lasas said. “And now a lot of them are coming back trying to find their roots. That search becomes a lot easier when they learn our language. Our language is our connection. It’s spiritual, and it’s timeliness.”

From the 1800s to the 1970s, many Native children were forced to attend government-funded Christian boarding schools, where they were emotionally, physically and sexually abused. The explicit mission of these schools was cultural genocide, and tribes have suffered language and culture loss as a result. The Montana Budget and Policy Center in 2018 reported that of the more than 300 tribal languages once spoken in the U.S., 175 remain. The Rocky Boy Reservation is home to 3,770 people of the Cree and Chippewa tribes, and experts estimate about 25 residents speak Cree as their first language.

According to Lasas, revitalizing the language is more important now than ever. It’s one of the reasons why he is conducting a seminar on Sept. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at Montana State University Northern’s Student Union Building in Havre.

Lasas said his seminar is particularly unique as he will speak to the value of the Cree language by drawing connections to mathematics, music and the land.

With a background in mathematics, Lasas said the concept of proof is vital to his presentation. He proves to audiences that the Cree language is timeless by drawing comparisons to other old languages. The word for Earth in Sumerian, for example, is “Ki,” and Earth in Cree is similar, “Aski.”

Lasas demonstrates that language is intertwined with identity through the Cree word “pimatisowin,” which means life. “Pim,” according to Lasas, represents movement. “Pimohte” means to walk, and “pimpacimo” means to crawl. “At,” Lasas said, is the beginning of the Cree word for spirit, and “isowin” refers to energy.

“So the loose translation for ‘life’ means movement of spirit energy,” he explained. “It’s a whole new understanding of the word. If you look at it that way, you can see that the words we use are very important. We use them in ceremony, and they are critical to our survival.”

Lasas said he uses proof in his presentations because “we need allies.”

“To be able to save these languages, we need help,” he said. “I want people to realize there is something very special about these languages and realize that they need to be saved.”

Alissa Cook, project director at Little River Institute at Northern, said it’s important for both students and faculty to learn about Indigenous languages and cultures.

“For some of our faculty, this (event) gives them a chance to learn a bit more about teaching perspectives and gives them a chance to learn about Indigenous cultures, and for students, it’s a chance to participate in an experience that for some of them, may be the first time they’ve ever heard Cree,” she said. “It’s a good way to start the semester.”

To RSVP for Dwayne Lasas’ Cree language seminar, contact the Little River Institute at Alissa.Cook@msun.edu or call 406-945-9221.