A long-awaited enhancement of U.S. Highway 93 south of Ninepipe Reservoir in the Mission Valley has gained momentum with a new $30.5 million grant from the federal Department of Transportation.

The department announced Thursday that the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes would receive the funding as part of a larger pot of $130.5 million disbursed from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for seven total projects nationally. The grants are part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Transportation Projects Program.

The project re-envisions a 3-mile stretch of Highway 93 from Dublin Gulch Road on the south to Gunlock Road on the north. The segment crosses Post Creek and, heading north, goes uphill toward Ninepipe Reservoir. It’s often referred to as the “Post Creek Hill segment” of the highway. The south end of the segment, at Dublin Gulch, is about 4.5 miles north of St. Ignatius. The north end, at Gunlock, is about 7 miles south of Ronan.

The project includes a multi-span bridge over Post Creek with an uphill passing lane, and a multi-use bike and walking path separated from the roadway. It also includes infrastructure to reduce wildlife collisions and other safety improvements.

The money to improve the Post Creek Hill segment is one part of a broader, decadeslong project to overhaul the highway from Evaro to Polson, including improving wildlife connectivity with crossing structures, and improving motorist and pedestrian safety. Particularly in the Mission Valley, the highway traverses ecologically sensitive areas that include wetlands, wildlife habitat and important connectivity corridors for species including the federally protected grizzly bear.

“With today’s announcement,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in Thursday’s announcement, “we’re making it easier for Americans to access some of our greatest natural wonders, and improving road safety in Tribal communities, which face some of the highest rates of traffic deaths in the nation.”

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said in the announcement, “This project will make much-needed safety improvements along U.S. 93, which is an important route for Tribal members to access jobs, medical care, education and other opportunities in western Montana.”