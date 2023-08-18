A wildfire burning near Paradise forced evacuations for locals on Friday evening.

The River Road East Fire is burning roughly 500 acres just east of Plains. Residents in Paradise and surrounding areas are being evacuated by Sanders County Sheriff's deputies, according to a post from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office. Call went out to residents and deputies knocked on doors to get people out.

Video posted Friday evening by the Sanders County Ledger showed a huge column of smoke pouring off the mountains on the southwest bank of the Clark Fork River, south of Paradise.

People evacuated were directed to go to a Red Cross shelter at the Church on the Move on Clayton Street in Plains.

Other Sanders County homes were placed under pre-evacuation notice.

As of about 7:30 p.m. Friday evening, the fire shut down Highway 200 between its intersections with Highway 28 and Highway 135.

The U.S. Forest Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and other agencies responded to the fire. ​