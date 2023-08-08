Wildfires on three sides have closed all public access to the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Flathead National Forest officials announced the closure of both the east- and westside roads on Tuesday morning after firefighting efforts on the Ridge, Tin Soldier and other fires grew increasingly complicated.

"The Hungry Horse Reservoir is a very large area with a high level of recreation use with limited emergency egress and fire is now on three sides," Flathead spokeswoman Kira Powell wrote in an email. "While the relatively cooler weather has moderated recent fire growth, hot and dry conditions are forecast to return and increased wind speeds can cause more active fire behavior. If fire activity were to increase, firefighting personnel and first responders could be diverted from the firefighting effort to facilitating safe public evacuation. The closure is therefore in place to provide for public and firefighter safety."

Law enforcement officials were conducting sweeps of boating and camping sites along the reservoir on Tuesday to ensure all non-emergency personnel have left the area.

The Tin Soldier complex of fires is burning along the southern tip of the reservoir and toward the Jewel Basin Hiking Area. The four fires included in its complex have burned a total 2,631 acres.

The Ridge fire east of Martin City and north of the reservoir has burned 2,773 acres as of Tuesday, including much of the area around Emery Bay.

The Bruce and Stadium Creek fires in the South Fork Flathead watershed have burned just over 1,000 acres combined.