The Fort Belknap Indian Community Council on Aug. 23 voted to impeach councilmember Tracy “Ching” King, who served as the Assiniboine At-Large representative.

The impeachment, according to a release from the council, was based upon findings that King voted on issues where he had a pecuniary interest, attempted to transfer Fort Belknap’s interest in Island Mountain Development Group, a business in Blaine County, to another reservation without council approval, and for signing the approval to transfer the interest after he was removed from the Island Mountain Development Group board.

Island Mountain Development Group is a for-profit economic development corporation that serves the Fort Belknap tribes. The group has brought high-paying jobs to the area and has invested in tribal programs. But the group has also drawn scrutiny, as Brite Lending, which Island Mountain operates under, was the subject of a class action lawsuit, alleging “loansharking.”

King declined the opportunity to respond to the charges presented to him, and according to a release, declined the opportunity to resign. He also was not immediately available for comment. The council voted to remove him, and cited Article VIII Section 3 of the Fort Belknap Indian Community Constitution, which states that the President can fill council vacancies.

President Jeffrey Stiffarm then appointed Donovan Archambault to replace King for the remaining two months of his term. Archambault has served on the council in the past and said it was an honor to serve again.

Eight members of the council — everyone but the president and vice-president — are up for re-election this November. Councilmembers in Fort Belknap serve two-year terms, and the president and vice-president serve four-year terms.