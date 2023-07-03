The free shuttle bus between the University of Montana Campus Recreation Center to the Sha-Ron river access resumes service on Thursday.

The U-Dash bus operates from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Aug. 20. Floaters can also get off at the Milltown State Park river access.

After demand for shuttle rides jumped 283% between 2021 and last summer, UM officials are prepared for another boost in ridership.

New this year, RSVPs will be available for up to 50% of shuttle capacity. Floaters can secure a spot by emailing udash@umontana.edu and arriving at the Campus Recreation Center 15 minutes early with a deflated tube.

After RSVP passengers board, priority will be given to floaters who arrive 15 minutes before departure with a deflated tube.

Deflated tubes will allow more floaters to embark on each shuttle ride. Inflatable kayaks and paddleboards must be deflated and fit under the shuttle seat.

Shuttle riders also should note that UM is not providing parking passes this summer. Parking Lot M near Jacob’s Island Park has hourly meters. Parking is free after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.

The shuttle service is made available through a partnership with Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Clark Fork Coalition, Missoula Downtown Partnership, Mountain Line, Missoula County and Missoula City.

Questions about the river shuttle can be answered by visiting the UDASH website or emailing udash@umontana.edu.