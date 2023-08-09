After staying the same since 2007, front country campground fees in Glacier National Park may soon increase.

Park officials are proposing rate changes for most campsites in 2024, with Apgar group sites increasing in 2025. The new rates are expected to help cover increased maintenance costs and get more in line with rates charged by surrounding campgrounds outside the park.

Fees would increase between $3 and $10, depending on type of site. Some group sites might see increases of $20 to $30.

Hiker/bicyclist sites (no vehicles allowed) in all campgrounds would increase from $5 to $8. Standard summer peak-season tent sites would increase from $10-$23 to $15-$30. Standard off-season tent sites would increase from $10 to $15-$20. Group sites with maximum capacities of 24 would increase from $60-$65 to $90.

The Apgar group site with a maximum capacity of 15 would decrease from $65 to $45. The St. Mary off-season group site with a maximum capacity of 24 would decrease from $60 to $40.

Winter camping rates in Apgar and St. Mary would not change.

The front country campgrounds affected are reservation-based (Apgar, Avalanche, Fish Creek, Many Glacier, Sprague Creek, St. Mary, Two Medicine) and first-come/first-served (Bowman, Cut Bank, Kintla, Quartz Creek, Logging Creek, Rising Sun). Reservation campsites are currently booked on Recreation.gov.

For reservation campsites, the booking window has typically been 6 months, generally beginning in November. If the fee rate changes are approved, the booking window would not begin until December. This would decrease the reservation booking window by one month (from 6 months to 5 months) for Apgar, Avalanche, Fish Creek, Many Glacier, Sprague Creek, St. Mary, and Two Medicine Campgrounds, as reservations for these campgrounds would not be released until December 2023 or January 2024, depending on campground opening dates. For following years, the 6-month booking window would return.

Comments can be submitted on the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GLACCampgroundFees. The deadline for public comments is Sept. 8.

Comments may also be submitted via mail to:

Glacier National Park

Office of the Superintendent

P.O. BOX 1

West Glacier, MT 59936