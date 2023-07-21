A troublesome grizzly bear that had been raiding picnics and campgrounds in the Many Glacier Valley since June was killed by Glacier National Park officials on Thursday.

The 5-year-old sow grizzly was first reported taking food from a Many Glacier Campground picnic table on June 27. She had to be hazed out of the campground two more times although the campground was restricted to hard-sided camping only after her first raid. The restriction was lifted on July 10 after radio-collar telemetry showed she had left the vicinity for several days.

But the grizzly returned on July 18, when it charged a family picnicking on the lakeshore near the Swiftcurrent Lake Boat Launch. The family was able to secure most of its food, but the bear got into their beverages that were cooling in the lake.

Park officials conferred with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists and decided to capture and kill the grizzly. They found and killed it on Thursday near Lake Sherburne, between Many Glacier and the park boundary.

It was the first food-conditioned grizzly bear to be killed in Glacier Park since 2009. The sow had been radio-collared in 2019 as part of a grizzly population study.

However, it was the second habituated grizzly bear killed in a week. On Monday, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials captured and killed a grizzly near Hungry Horse Reservoir that had been raiding campsites and boats.

Once a bear receives a human food reward, it can become food conditioned. Food rewards can include items such as human food, trash, livestock feed, and pet food. Over time, food conditioned bears may become bold or aggressive in their attempts to obtain human food, as was the case with this bear. Once a bear has become food-conditioned, hazing and aversive conditioning are unlikely to be successful in reversing this type of behavior. Food-conditioned bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns.

Park visitors can help ensure the future of grizzly bears by taking steps to prevent bears from becoming food conditioned. Do not stop along roadways in the vicinity of bears. Secure all food and garbage. Report all bear sightings to the nearest ranger. It may be cliché; however, more often than not, “a fed bear is a dead bear.”