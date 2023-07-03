Glacier National Park officials are proposing closing the Swiftcurrent developed area in the Many Glacier Valley for road and water repairs.

The closure would take place from fall 2024 through spring 2026. The biggest impact would be on use of the Swiftcurrent Motor Inn and guest facilities during the 2025 summer season. Those include the Many Glacier campground, Swiftcurrent boat launch, Many Glacier ranger station and park staff housing.

Many Glacier Hotel would not be affected by the project. Popular trailheads departing from the area would be relocated for hikers, including the Iceberg Lake, Ptarmigan Tunnel, Swiftcurrent Pass and Grinnell Glacier trails.

Tasks include improving the road between Many Glacier Hotel and the Swiftcurrent area and including better drainage and additional parking. New wells, water lines and backup water services would assist the Swiftcurrent area.

Most of the infrastructure in the area was built in the 1960s.

"The park is considering a one-time closure of the Swiftcurrent developed area," according to a GNP press release. "This would enable the work to be consolidated into a much shorter timeframe, rather than prolonging impacts to visitors for three or more years."

NPS has developed a story map describing the proposal, available for review and comment online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Swiftcurrent. Comments can also be sent to Superintendent, Glacier National Park, Attn: Swiftcurrent Developed Area Proposal PO, Box 128, West Glacier, MT 59936. Comments are due by July 30, 2023.