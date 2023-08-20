After three years of testing tactics to handle its growing visitor pressure, Glacier National Park officials want public feedback on how the park experience has changed.

The park will host a series of virtual and in-person public meetings in late August focused on its vehicle reservation pilot programs. Public input from this process gathered by Sept. 30 will be used to inform a strategy for summer 2024.

Since 2000, Glacier Park visitation has climbed from about 1.5 million people a year to more than 3 million. Most of that occurs in the months of July and August.

And most of that use is concentrated on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. That’s resulted in traffic congestion, long wait times at attractions, frequent and unplanned closures of entrance stations and crowded shuttle buses.

Glacier Superintendent Dave Roemer said the increased visitation has made it harder to respond to emergency situations, such as car accidents on the crowded roads. It also has affected park wildlife, tribal connections, water and waste disposal systems and the landscape as a whole. It’s also made it difficult to perform maintenance on those facilities, when the weather-dictated construction season overlaps the busiest tourist times.

“We’ve used a variety of tools to address these challenges over the years,” Roemer said in a public letter to the Glacier Park community. “Most recently, we’ve piloted a series of different reservation systems during the last three summers. We’ve learned a lot from these pilots — now, we’d like to hear from you. We want to hear what has worked best, what could be improved, and what possibilities you would like to see at Glacier for the summer of 2024.”

The public outreach seeks a report card on how ticketed access and reservation requirements have worked over the past three years. It also asks visitors to describe their ideal experiences in the park along with anything that detracts from those good times.

The North Fork portion of Glacier Park had a comprehensive study done in 1992, setting benchmarks for how much change and degradation it might experience. A similar plan for the whole park was completed in 1999.

Vehicle reservation access started in 2021. Three-quarters of the available passes were sold 60 days in advance, while the remaining quarter was released 48 hours in advance. That first year, the park booked 135,086 entry passes to visit between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

One impact of that was a spike in visitation before and after those hours, compared with 2019 levels. It also pushed a lot of visitor traffic to non-ticketed areas, resulting in unplanned gate closures. Glacier closed its North Fork gate 87 times, its Many Glacier gate 35 times, and its Two Medicine gate 34 times due to congestion.

Adjustments in 2022 included moving the afternoon pass limit to 4 p.m., shortening the pass window from seven days to three, and moving the east-side pass boundary from the St. Mary entrance station to the Rising Sun area (which allowed visitors to use the St. Mary Visitor Center, shuttle system and eastern lake without a pass). It shifted the reservation window to release half the Sun Road reservations 120 days in advance and half 24 hours in advance. Passes for the North Fork area were provided at 30% 120 days in advance and 70% on 24-hour notice. Total passes for 2022 were 169,456 for the Sun Road and 11,376 for the North Fork.

There are several opportunities to learn more about this public engagement process and ask park staff questions. Scheduled meetings include:

Wednesday, Aug. 23 — Virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Join by following the link at parkplanning.nps.gov/MeetingNotices.cfm?projectID=118357.

Monday, Aug. 28 — Open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mary Visitor Center on the east side of the park.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 — Open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Lodge in Columbia Falls.

The project website provides a summary of key issues, the history of visitation and visitor use management in the park, and instructions for how to formally submit comments.