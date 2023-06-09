Cross-border travel is back both by car and boat across the Canadian line through Glacier-Waterton International Peace Park.

The Goat Haunt area at the southern tip of Waterton Lake will open for the season on June 24, 2023. Goat Haunt is only accessible by watercraft or hiking trails, and the U.S.-Canadian border cuts through the middle of the lake.

The Chief Mountain port of entry spurring off U.S. Highway 89 has also reopened to vehicle traffic for the first time since a pandemic closure in 2020. It operates through Sept. 30 this year.

The seasonal customs port connects to Canadian Highway 6 in Alberta on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park. Prior to 2020, close to 130,000 travelers crossed the border every year at Chief Mountain and Waterton Lakes National Park. It operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the busy summer months.

Otherwise, motorists have to follow Highway 89 through the Port of Piegan, which takes park visitors several miles out of their way before they can turn back west to Waterton Lakes National Park.

Glacier National Park will have interpretive programs starting the week of June 25 at Goat Haunt this year with a variety of talks at the Snowflake pavilion and short guided walks for visitors traveling by boat.

International Peace Park hikes will be co-led with a Parks Canada Interpreter and a National Park Service interpretive park ranger on Fridays starting Friday, June 30 to Friday, Sept. 1.

“I'm thrilled that we are reopening Goat Haunt and renewing a visitor experience that is at the heart of the International Peace Park,” says Dave Roemer, Glacier National Park Superintendent. “Goat Haunt is the perfect place to celebrate the long-standing peace and friendship between the United States and Canada, and the shared resources and splendor that we protect through Parks Canada and the National Park Service.”

The two parks formed the world's first international peace park in 1932.

Visitors wanting to cross the border by personal watercraft or hiking trail must have a passport and report their entry to the United States via the CBP ROAM app and their return to Canada to CBSA via telephone. Visitors taking a cruise through Shoreline Cruises do not require a passport. Kiosks will be available near the boat dock for visitors to use ROAM. More information about the CBP ROAM app can be found on the CBP’s website.