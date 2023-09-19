Attorneys for two transgender youth and health care providers made their case on Monday to stall an upcoming ban on gender-affirming care enacted by the Montana Legislature earlier this year.

The plaintiffs argued letting the ban to go into force would harm transgender youth by denying them the health care that reduces anxiety, depression and suicidality which is outsized in that population.

"I can think of no better example of irreparable injury than to be forced out of your own home state by your elected officials because they're attacking your children," Malita Picasso, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney representing the plaintiffs, said during Monday's hearing.

Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks said after arguments Monday he would issue a ruling next week, given that ban is set to take effect Oct. 1.

The families of Phoebe Cross and Scarlet van Garderen, transgender minors from Bozeman and Belgrade, respectively, sued state officials in May, arguing that Senate Bill 99 violates their access to health care and discriminates specifically against transgender children. The bill, sponsored by Whitefish Republican Sen. John Fuller and passed by a GOP-dominated Legislature, would forbid surgery and puberty blockers for gender-affirming care, and would subject medical professionals to licensing and civil penalties for providing that care to minors.

The same treatments would remain available to cisgender children.

The case so far has featured a flurry of submissions by experts produced by both sides, amassing 2,000 pages of court documents in the four months since the case was filed.

State attorneys contended Monday that the families' arguments were based on “unsettled and disputed evidence,” meanwhile pointing to policies and judicial rulings in other parts of the country and world, referring to European countries that have scaled back availability of gender-affirming care.

"Children are impulsive by nature and are inclined to seek immediate gratification," Assistant Attorney General Michael Russell from the Montana Department of Justice, said during the hearing. "That adolescents find it difficult to contemplate or comprehend what their life will be like as adults, and that they do not always consider the long-term consequences of their decisions and actions is perhaps a statement of the obvious."

Russell also contended the question posed to the judge was a political one, arguing that the voters elected the Legislature, and that the Legislature is the branch of government to enact such policy. The state's interest, Russell said, is to protect children from "experimentation" of gender-affirming care.

The bill in question is the same one that drew national attention to Montana in April, when Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first transgender woman elected to the state Legislature, was first censured for her testimony against the bill and later banned for encouraging protesters in the House of Representatives gallery.

Zephyr was in the courtroom gallery Monday and at a rally held in front of the Missoula County courthouse prior to the hearing.

Cross, one of the lead plaintiffs in the case, said Marks' upcoming decision would impactful. He also said the state's attorneys made some "harmful points" in Monday's hearing.

"There's many ramifications for, you know, some of the things they are stating, especially, you know, the illegitimizing of trans pain," Cross said. "My lawyers did a great job of refuting it and, yeah, it (the bill) is not going to stand up."

Marks added he fully expects his ruling on the injunction to be appealed regardless of which way that decision falls. He directed the parties to continue working toward trial next year during that appeal.