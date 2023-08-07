Last year rumors swirled around the Deer Lodge Valley that state officials were considering moving the prison from its rural anchor, a possible blow to the symbiotic relationship between the community and state institution.

Vacancies among correctional officer positions were up to 40%, as high as Montana State Prison Warden Jim Salmonsen, who has worked at the facility for 34 years, had ever seen it. Some suspected the state would look to more populous areas of Montana to draw a bigger workforce. At a community meeting assembled with prison staff last September, Deer Lodge Mayor James Jess worked to quash the narrative, telling the crowd Gov. Greg Gianforte assured him directly the prison would not move.

Ultimately, money talks: In the time since, the state Legislature approved — and fast-tracked — more than $200 million in infrastructure spending at the prison. This allocation, Salmonsen said during a media tour Aug. 4, “shows the community the prison isn’t moving anywhere.”

"It's going to be a busy four to five years around here," Montana Department of Corrections Public Safety Chief Jim Anderson, who also attended the tour, told reporters.

The lion's share of the allocation will go toward upgrading the "low-side," or low-security, housing that holds about 800 beds. Three of the four existing units are dorm-style housing built in the early 1970s that will be torn down and replaced by new structures. Inside, the existing buildings are broken down by cubes. Areas meant for nine inmates hold 17 because of population growth at the prison, and one bed is placed in what used to be a broom closet.

Along with more than 100 additional beds, prison officials expect the new buildings will be more prison-like in their appearance, with more open fields of vision. Salmonsen said the angular design of the existing building requires more officers to post around corners.

"We're just trying to build smarter," Anderson said.

"And safer," Salmonsen added.

Nearby, the low-security recreation yard is the planned site of the three new low-security units. Staging new buildings there will require extending the perimeter fence and power lines in that corner of the compound. Once those buildings are constructed and ready for housing, the existing A, B and C units will be demolished and that site will become the new recreation yard.

Salmonsen said this rebuild has been in discussion for years. Efforts began when Mike Mahoney was warden at Montana State Prison, Salmonson said; Mahoney retired in 2011.

Part of the plan includes changes to the D unit, the fourth structure in the low-security section of the compound. The building badly needs upgrades to come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the bathroom-to-inmate ratio is too low, too.

In total, the Legislature allocated $211 million for projects specific to the prison outside Deer Lodge. Outside of low-security housing, the perimeter fence and check-in station need upgrades, and Salmonsen is particularly keen on the expanded staff services that will be built into the facility's Wallace Building.

The latter is part of Salmonsen's continued efforts in restoring the prison's workforce. The Department of Corrections in July notified lawmakers vacancies among correctional officers has fallen from 40% late last year to 20%, a promising reduction in a staffing gap that raised "grave concerns" with state legislators and the executive branch in recent years.

Still, the prison population remains over its 1,526-bed capacity and visitation is still suspended due to staffing. A homicide at the prison in January has yet to see a suspect charged, because, as Salmonsen put it, the list of crimes at the facility state prosecutors are working through is extensive.

Last year the department announced the formation of a recruitment and retention team to slow the outflow of workers. Detention officer Kassandra Elliott, who has worked at the prison for more than two years, is a member of that team. Threading the needle somewhere between bubbly and stern, Elliott said the culture change at the facility has been an intentional adjustment. When people at work are better rested, stress doesn't compound, she said. When new employees arrive for their first shifts on the job, a new mentoring program keeps them on page with the staff's shared goals.

"We're all in prison, too," Elliott said. "If we're not all cranky, it's a (different environment). … We want to build that bond (between employees), so we can trust our partners."

The Legislature's allocation cleared debates with relative ease on the bill sponsor's assertions of officer and inmate safety. It's a welcome bit of encouragement, Anderson said, considering correctional officers don't typically get a place at the community pedestal of support. Said another way, few, if any, think of correctional officers when they hang their "Back the Blue" signs in their window. Elliott said the budget approval showed support for "the little people."

"(Correctional officers) are the hidden heroes of the law enforcement community," Anderson said.