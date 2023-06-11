State Republicans, enjoying a resounding winning streak in recent elections, descended into the liberal stronghold of Missoula over the weekend to elect party officials and prime the pump for the party's efforts in 2024.

Those nominated and elected to the state GOP executive committee — Chair Don "Don K" Kaltschmidt, Vice Chair Lola Sheldon-Galloway, Secretary Terry Nelson, Treasurer Brad Tschida and Assistant Treasurer Suzzann Nordwick — arrived there without open conflict between candidates.

The real prize Republicans pondered over (and over and over) the weekend is the 2024 prospect of unseating Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Doing so would complete a sweep of every statewide elected office in Montana.

"Sen. Tester is the last prize," Kaltschmidt told the crowd before winning his third term as party chair. Kaltschmidt said Saturday he has since stepped away from his auto sales business, handing the venture off to his sons so he can focus on his chairmanship full-time. Since his ascension to party chair four years ago, Republicans have captured each statewide race and expanded their majority in the state Legislature.

"Give me the chance to take (the prize) now," he said, to cheers among the convention.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines on Friday walked the convention through the GOP wins accumulated in the last two legislative sessions and national conservative gains. Daines is chair of the Republican National Senatorial Committee and will largely be responsible for orchestrating the challenge to Tester, who was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He noted how often fundraising records have been broken in recent Montana elections, and warned of the "hurricane-force" fundraising to come in the next 18 months.

"I'm not as worried about Democrats," Daines said, contending that the GOP could create its own demise if it fails to unite. "If we don't, the consequences will be severe."

Indeed, several events in the week preceding the convention may prove to test the party's cohesion as it leans into the 2024 election cycle.

Trump indictment casts few shadows

From the national level, federal prosecutors indicted former president Donald Trump some 12 hours before the convention's kickoff at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula Friday.

The news, however, appeared to do very little to dim the enthusiasm at the convention. Mary Hinebauch, a delegate from Miles City, likened the federal indictment to previous allegations leveled against Trump that failed to generate any consequence, including two impeachments without convictions.

"It's happened so many times, and nothing's happened," Hinebauch said.

Kaltschmidt dubbed the state "Trump-tana" on national television in 2020, and said Saturday the voters in next year's primary will ultimately decide whether or not it's time to move on from Trump.

"In Montana he plays pretty well in getting the vote out, I think that's been proven," Kaltschmidt told reporters. "So we're not afraid of President Trump being our nominee. However, if the voters go with somebody else, we'll get behind them. That's what it's about."

Gianforte and Daines left Trump's indictment largely unmentioned Friday; keynote speaker Stephen Miller, once a senior advisor to the former president, reduced the indictment to a punchline.

Miller was riffing on immigration issues at the southern border as "the largest human trafficking scheme in human history," for which he said Tester was "facilitating."

"And they're trying to put President Trump in jail over a document dispute?" Miller asked the crowd.

Miller is married to a former staffer of Daines and known as the architect of Trump's immigration policies.

He delivered a 20-minute address Friday with a white-hot intensity by the standards of Montana political speeches, although he deployed recognizable substance when it came to national culture war issues.

Miller framed Tester's re-election as a route for "they," referring to national Democratic figures, to encroach on Montana and "drive a wedge" between Montanans and their children, particularly on transgender issues.

"Take all that love that you have for your kids and put it into this next election," Miller said.

Election messaging

Earlier in the week, Daines on a conference call with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pivoted the party's message on election methods that previously have been identified by the GOP as problematic. For several legislative sessions, Republicans have sought to restrict methods like third-party ballot collections, but now, Daines said Wednesday, is the time to harness those efforts for GOP success. At the state level, Kaltschmidt has endorsed the change.

Two days earlier, a Ravalli County Commissioners meeting was overtaken by people who maintain "ballot harvesting" and voting by mail were central to their unproven claims that the 2020 election, and the mid-term election last year, were stolen.

Following the convention on Saturday, Kaltschmidt said the faction of Republicans that still believes elections were stolen have the potential to derail GOP victories on the ballot.

"What I say to them is we've won every race, we've had supermajorities and etcetera," Kaltschmidt said. "What concerns me is if a message is out there that we don't have election integrity, there'll be some people in our party that won't vote. And if that happens, we're going to lose. … There's some irregularities that happen, we need to work on that."

Jane Rectenwald is the president of the Montana Election Integrity Project, which was involved in the Ravalli County meeting earlier in the week. Four hundred-some people shouted down elected officials and accused them of illegal election activity, allegations dispelled by the local sheriff.

Rectenwald was also in attendance at the convention Saturday, and said embracing such election methods could "absolutely" put the Montana Election Integrity Project on an adversarial path with the state GOP.

"Apparently we're already adversarial because the Republican Party doesn't want to admit there's election fraud," Rectenwald told the Montana State News Bureau. "I have no idea why the Republican Party is suggesting that we harvest ballots. I think we need to get rid of the machines and get rid of mail-in voting. There's a choice: convenience or liberty, pick one."

Missoula GOP committee bounced

Despite the apparent harmony across the weekend event, Saturday morning's State Central Committee meeting — which was closed to the press — saw the Missoula County Central Committee ousted from the convention in its own backyard.

Friday night, the party's credentialing committee heard a complaint about the Missoula County Central Committee's paperwork filed to secure their voting credentials at the convention, lodged by people within the Missoula County Central Committee. According several accounts of committee members, the paperwork issue was largely the culmination of internal fighting within the local central committee. Still, the credentialing committee advanced the complaint to the state central committee, which then voted to remove the four central committee delegates' voting privileges for the remainder of the convention.

One of the central committee's delegates whose voting privileges were revoked was Thelma Baker, a 90-year-old Missoulian who attended the convention with her son, Jim Martin, and her caretaker.

Martin said Baker had recently returned to politics after some health issues and was looking forward to voting as a delegate.

"This is her life," Martin said. "She is as Republican as Republican can get."

Multiple people involved in the dispute identified Tschida, former Republican state legislator and current executive director of the Montana Public Service Commission, as the instigator of the complaint. Approached by reporters later in the day, Tschida denied he had a leading role and said he only offered guidance on procedural steps.

"That is a lie. That is an outright lie," Vondene Kopetski said of Tschida's characterization of his role in the dispute. Kopetski is the Missoula County Central Committee chair and one of the delegates who left the convention after their voting privileges were stripped.

Kopetski said Tschida's group has long been an agitating force within the local central committee, typically over the election fraud claims pushed by Tschida, Rectenwald and others. Last year the Missoula central committee paid $5,000 for a recount of the local ballots cast in 2020 in an effort to ease concerns over election fraud, and members of the local GOP committee still insisted discrepancies took place.

Kopetski has been chair of the Missoula County Central Committee for more than eight years, a position up for election again in August. In a phone interview with the Montana State News Bureau on Saturday, she noted she is has been the primary caregiver for her husband for the last year, and entertained the idea of backing out of Missoula Republican politics.

"It's probably logical that I would not run again, not because of this (intra-committee dispute) but because of being the caretaker," she said. "… We will have a meeting next week probably, and talk about what's happened and what we're going to do."

