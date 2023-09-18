A drug treatment facility in Hardin will receive $1.8 million in federal Health and Human Services grants to combat fentanyl and heroin overdoses.

Bighorn Valley Health Center Inc. in Hardin will get $1 million to expand treatment of opioid use disorder. The money will help the center establish treatment sites to get medication for their addictions.

Bighorn Valley also received $500,000 to expand intervention programs in rural communities to treat infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy, through systems of care, family support and other health care offerings. And a $300,000 grant will fund opioid prevention training, including distribution of live-saving opioid overdose reversal medications.

“Far too many rural families have faced the devastation of overdose, and these deaths are felt deeply across rural communities — where often everyone knows someone lost too soon,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “At the Health Resources and Services Administration, we know that funding based on population size or other broad-based rubrics can miss the vital treatment and response needs of rural communities. That’s why the investments we are announcing today are targeted to rural communities and tailored to the unique challenges of helping rural health care leaders expand access to treatment and build recovery pathways to prevent overdose.”

Across the country, more than 100,000 people die each year from overdose, according to HHSA reports. Geographic isolation and transportation barriers can make finding treatment particularly challenging and limited mental health and substance use disorder health care providers in the community can further complicate access. The stigmatization of substance use disorder and its treatments are additional barriers to access. HRSA’s funding is targeted to helping communities address these critical needs and expand access to services.

The grants were part of an $80 million release across 39 states.