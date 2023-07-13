Human remains were recovered in northwestern Montana wilderness near Glacier National Park on Wednesday.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found northwest of Polebridge, near Tepee Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials determined a bear scavenged the remains after the person died.

The victim's identity and cause of death could not be confirmed on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The remains were brought to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

FWP consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and decided to not take action regarding the bear.