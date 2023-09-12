The Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced it will invest $5 million to support the restoration of bison in tribal communities.

The funding includes $3.5 million from the Inflation Reduction Act that will support the InterTribal Buffalo Council’s herd development. The council consists of 80 tribes and facilitates management of more than 20,000 buffalo.

The additional $1.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be available through the Bureau of Indian Affairs to federally recognized tribes or tribal organizations to support tribal bison herd expansion efforts. For more information on the application, visit the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Division of Natural Resources website.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Pueblo of Laguna, said bison are “inextricably intertwined with Indigenous culture, grassland ecology and American history.”

Haaland called the recovery of bison over the last 130 years a “success story,” but acknowledged “significant work remains to not only ensure that bison will remain a viable species but also to restore grassland ecosystems, strengthen rural economies dependent on grassland health and provide for the return of bison to Tribally owned and ancestral lands.”

Many tribes in Montana manage their own bison herds. The Chippewa Cree Tribe in 2021 welcomed the return of bison to the Rocky Boy Reservation, and last year, the tribe harvested its first bison in decades. In January, 112 Yellowstone bison were transferred to the Fort Peck Reservation. In February, the Blackfeet Buffalo Program for the first time offered a raffle bison hunt open to the public to help generate revenue for its program, and this summer, the Blackfeet released about 30 wild buffalo to tribal lands near Chief Mountain, an area steeped in Blackfeet cultural significance. Last year, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes took over management of the Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation, and are planning to distribute a small portion of that herd in the next few weeks to other tribal bison recovery programs.