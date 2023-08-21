A long-litigated logging project in the Kootenai National Forest must return to the drawing board after a federal judge found it failed a range of environmental law requirements.

U.S. District Judge Don Molloy halted the Black Ram project on Thursday, ruling that the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife didn’t meet their analysis duties when the agencies found it wouldn’t hurt climate change or grizzly bears. He also criticized the agencies for failing to consider the effect of illegal motorized use on the project area’s roads.

“The Cabinet-Yaak grizzly population has been going downhill fast, so we’re thrilled with the court’s decision to stop this massive old growth logging project that would have exacerbated the decline of this isolated population of bears,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies which co-led the plaintiffs’ case. “The Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service are mandated by law to recover, not extinguish, endangered species.”

Kootenai Forest planners first proposed Black Ram in 2017. It affected 95,412 acres, almost entirely in the Kootenai National Forest. It includes portions of the Pacific Northwest Trail and the Cabinet-Yaak Grizzly Bear Recovery Area. About 13% of that acreage would have had management activity, including 3,902 acres of logging. It would have allowed 3.3 miles of new permanent road construction and 90.3 miles of reconstructed roads.

AWR and the Native Ecosystems Council sued the Forest Service and Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, which intervened in the case. The plaintiffs claimed the Fish and Wildlife Service didn’t use best-available science in its baseline grizzly research and the isolated existence of those grizzlies. That resulted in a flawed biological opinion that the Forest Service couldn’t use to approve the project.

Molloy ruled FWS used a legitimate method of estimating the number of grizzlies in the area, but ignored known records of grizzly deaths that could have changed the estimate.

He also found the Forest Service did a poor job of justifying its claim that the project was too small to be worthy of an in-depth climate impact study.

“While the USFS did address climate change in its review, merely discussing carbon impacts and concluding that they will be minor does not equate a ‘hard look,’” Molloy wrote. He added “The project greenlights thousands of acres of logging including clearcutting on 1,783 acres and harvesting in old-growth stands of trees that are up to 230 years old.”

“However the USFS did not explain how this determination was made using ‘the high quality and accurate scientific analysis’ that NEPA’s implementing regulations demand of environmental information produced by agencies.” If that was OK, Molloy wrote, the Forest Service “could always skirt ‘hard look’ analysis when doing a carbon impacts review by breaking up a project into small pieces and comparing them to huge carbon stocks such as those contained within the over 2 million acres of land in the Kootenai National Forest.”

“Put more simply,” Molloy wrote, “logging causes immediate carbon losses, while re-sequestration happens slowly over time, time the planet may not have.”

Doug Farrell of the Kootenai Forest Stakeholders Collaborative said that organization hadn’t reached consensus on support for the Black Ram project. But he added he was concerned how the judge overruled experienced federal biologists.

“The existing (environmental analysis) totals some 600 pages, for a project that is quite similar to a large number of previous projects the FS has experience with,” Farrell said. “The judge’s decision orders the FS and USFWS to provide more detailed and complete analysis before the project can proceed. How can it be reasonable to require the agencies to spend such a massive amount of time and money to conduct routine forest management projects?”

The opponents also challenged the Forest Service’s analysis of road impacts on grizzlies. Molloy generally agreed, noting the Forest Service improperly ignored illegal motorized access to closed roads. He also faulted the agency for claiming it was managing the problem when its own records showed it wasn’t: “in 2020, the USFS found 32 breached barriers and repaired none of them and found 40 breached gates and repaired about a quarter of them.”

“The bottom line is that the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly population is failing every recovery target and goal,” Garrity said. “It is failing the target for females with cubs; it is failing the target for distribution of females with cubs; it is failing the female mortality limit (which is 0 mortalities until a minimum of 100 bears is reached); and it is failing the mortality limit for all bears (also 0 mortalities until a minimum of 100 bears is reached). It is long past time for the Forest Service to recover grizzly bears by protecting their habitat as required by law instead of destroying it. It’s unfortunate we have to take the Forest Service to court to force it to follow the law, but it’s either that or watch the agency log and road the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly population into extinction.”