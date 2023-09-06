The series follows Bezhig Little Bird (Darla Contois, who is Cree-Saulteaux) as she tries to find her birth family and learn about her true family history. Taken from her home in the Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Little Bird was adopted to a Canadian Jewish family at age 5 and became Esther Rosenblum. As she came of age, Little Bird followed the mystery behind her adoption and traced her history to a Canadian government policy now known as the Sixties Scoop. A phrase coined by writer Patrick Johnston, Sixties Scoop refers to the mass removal of Indigenous children from their families into the child welfare system.