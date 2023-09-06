A six-part Indigenous-led series, called “Little Bird,” will premiere on PBS Oct. 12.
The series follows Bezhig Little Bird (Darla Contois, who is Cree-Saulteaux) as she tries to find her birth family and learn about her true family history. Taken from her home in the Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Little Bird was adopted to a Canadian Jewish family at age 5 and became Esther Rosenblum. As she came of age, Little Bird followed the mystery behind her adoption and traced her history to a Canadian government policy now known as the Sixties Scoop. A phrase coined by writer Patrick Johnston, Sixties Scoop refers to the mass removal of Indigenous children from their families into the child welfare system.
The series explores themes of resilience, trauma, loss and identity and features a cast of Indigenous actors, including Ellyn Jade, Osawa Muskwa, Joshua Odjick, Imajyn Cardinal, Braeden Clarke, Eric Schweig and Michelle Thrush.
PBS will also broadcast and stream “Coming Home,” a 90-minute companion documentary detailing historical context around the Sixties Scoop on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Mountain Time. The documentary explores connections between the movement for Indigenous sovereignty and the influence of the child welfare system.