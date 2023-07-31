Dozens of structures, vehicles and homes were lost in a Lolo grass fire that was extinguished by firefighters Sunday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., the Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a grass fire at the 12000 block of Triple L Lane on the southwest side of Lolo, according to a news release.

Structures were ablaze before firefighters got to the scene, Missoula Rural Fire Chief Chris Newman said.

Crews found a wind-driven fire quickly making its way through grass and brush, moving northeast toward Jade Lane.

Newman said the threatened area was a mix of mobile homes and permanent houses and buildings.

One mobile home was a complete loss and a second mobile home was damaged, according to the news release. Four shops and garages were lost, along with 12 outbuildings and sheds and 11 vehicles (including RVs) that were totaled or damaged by the fire.

The Missoula City Fire Department, Florence Rural Fire District, East Missoula Rural Fire District, U.S. Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation deployed resources to help battle the Triple L fire.

A Neptune BAe-146 large air tanker made several retardant drops along the northeast side of the fire while helicopters ferried buckets of water to the open flames between Triple L Lane and Austin Drive, between Mormon Creek Drive and Highway 12.

The fire was contained a few hours later. It burned about 20 acres. Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter injured his knee on scene, according to the news release.

An evacuation order was issued and subsequently lifted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for residents in close proximity to the burn.

Heavy wind on Sunday evening affected the fire’s movement and severity, Newman said.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday afternoon, but rural fire officials and U.S. Forest Service agents were investigating the cause.